Update: Lourdes High School report of an active shooting was "swatting" incident; police say

Sep. 21—ROCHESTER — Lourdes High School went into lock down following a report of an active shooter and injured children Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

These types of calls went throughout the state and nationwide today, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson who talked with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who said these type of "swatting" calls are despicable.

No injuries or active shooters were found in any of the area schools.

Law enforcement cleared an active shooter call at Lourdes High School in northwest Rochester. A call for a person with a rifle was reported at 10:06 a.m., according to Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin during a Wednesday morning press conference at the school.

When law enforcement arrived at Lourdes, they quickly established there was not a threat but still worked to clear the building out of an abundance of caution.

Swatting calls aren't a new thing, according to Franklin, who said he was proud of the quick response from his department and other first responders.

Law enforcement learned that the call came from an internet-based phone number and the incident is under investigation.

Most of the students at Lourdes were in an auditorium when the call came in and were minimally aware of the situation, according to Rochester Catholic Schools President Annmarie Vega. Students were preparing to resume school today though some could be seen leaving the parking lot.

Byron, Pine Island and Stewartville schools were put in lockdown in response to the Lourdes call.

Mayo High School was in lockdown following a report by a student to school officials that a person with a gun was in the parking lot, according to a statement from Rochester Public Schools.

"We have confirmed that the vehicle and person observed by the student was a law enforcement officer responding to Lourdes who briefly stopped near Mayo High School," part of the statement read. "We are extremely pleased with the student who reported the situation to building leaders. We are all safer when individuals say something when they see something."

Story continues

Multiple students inside the building reported the lockdown, citing the presence of both law enforcement and ambulances. One student said the blinds of the windows were closed. Another report indicated there was a SWAT team on the premises.

The lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information is available.