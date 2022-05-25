Lousiana woman convicted of attacking couple with lawnmower blade in Shreveport park

A Shreveport woman was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery Tuesday, in Caddo District Court.

On July 5, 2019, Juana Una Wilson, 44, was filmed in the Werner Park neighborhood attacking a couple with a lawnmower blade.

The three-man, three-woman jury deliberated less than an hour before returning a unanimous guilty verdict. Wilson was found not guilty of a second charge.

Wilson will return to Judge Hathaway's court on June 22, for sentencing. She faces up to 15 years in prison, with at least one year to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Lousiana woman convicted of attacking couple with lawnmower blade