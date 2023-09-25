Lousy AI Technology Got 5 Black Plaintiff’s Messed Up

Randal Quran Reid is the latest plaintiff to take legal action against a police department and not for the classic, police brutality case you’d think. Reid is accusing the cops of falsely identifying him as a crime suspect based off of facial recognition technology. He’s not the only one either.



Reid, 29, filed a lawsuit in Atlanta federal court accusing authorities from Jefferson Parish, Louisiana of using a facial recognition tool to falsely arrest him for stealing a credit card. According to his lawsuit, he was in Georgia at the time of the theft. The six days he spent in jail cost him days at work, his car getting towed and falling ill because of the food he was given until they realized they had the wrong guy, per The Associated Press.

That could explain why Ms. Porcha Woodruff was wrongfully arrested at her home for an alleged carjacking back in February, per Michigan Radio. She is one of three Black people in Michigan who took legal action on the same issue as Mr. Reid and one of six who have been arrested in the state thanks to the police facial recognition doohickeys.

In Reid’s suit, he is alleging false arrest, malicious prosecution and negligence. He also claimed the surveillance footage and AI-identification was the only thing the cops used to make a match to who they were looking for. For Reid’s attorney, that raises a number of problems beyond just the arrest.

“The use of this technology by law enforcement, even if standards and protocols are in place, has grave civil liberty and privacy concerns. And that’s to say nothing about the reliability of the technology itself,” said Cochran Firm senior attorney via AP News.

Police officers already have a track record of arresting Black folks at a higher rate than white folks. Letting a robot, with built-in racial bias, participate in identifying the suspects is just messy.

