‘Lovable brother, son, and grandson:’ Man fatally shot in Fort Worth home identified

A man who was fatally shot in his bedroom in a south Fort Worth home has been identified.

John Paul Morin, 18, was shot in a home in the 3600 block of College Avenue at around 12:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

He was shot as multiple assailants entered the house and attempted to rob a person there, police said.

The assailants left the scene in a light-colored vehicle. Officers have not announced an arrest.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Morin’s death a homicide. He died due to multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy report.

Morin’s family organized a fundraiser for him and are looking to raise $10,000 to “help lay John Paul to rest.”

Selsa Morin, his aunt, said he was a “very lovable brother, son, and grandson,” in the fundraiser.

“A very caring person he loved to play video games, swimming, football, and was always there to help any one... if you know peezy then you would know the laughter and memories he left behind,” Selsa said in the fundraiser.

Of the $10,000 goal, $1,760 has been raised so far.