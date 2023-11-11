‘Love abounded from Sergio’: Family and friends remember Dinuba teacher

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Family and friends of South Valley Middle School teacher, Sergio Martin, gathered on Friday evening at the Ridge Creek Golf Course to celebrate his life.

His friends said that the golf course was a place he loved.

“Today we gather, and the only thing we can do and the best thing we can do is to celebrate him,” longtime friend Emilio Botello said.

Botello says he’s still processing the news that Sergio is no longer here. He said Sergio loved his job as a middle school teacher in Orosi.

“He spread his love around, his joy, and his friendship, but again he chose kindness every day,” Botello said.

Botello added that Martin loved music, his dogs, and his parents.

Many of Martin’s friends were also fellow educators. Andrew Rominger and Adam Juarez both worked with Sergio as teachers. They say they wished they could talk to him one last time, and they keep expecting to still see him walking the halls at school.

“Love abounded from Sergio, he had that energy, I would just say that I love him, I miss you I’ll see you again one day. You made a huge impact on this school and the world,” Juarez said is what he would tell Sergio if he could talk to him today.

Dinuba Police officials said the shooting happened early in the morning on Monday inside of Martin’s home. Investigators believe two people are involved. One juvenile suspect was taken in custody, however, the Dinuba police chief said he has since been released.

The Tulare County DA’s office said they are not able to state the specific reason why he was released, as the suspect is a minor. However, they did release a statement that said they are requesting “additional information from the investigating agency clarifying numerous aspects of the case.”

Still, his friends want to remember Sergio for who he was, rather than how he died.

“I know he would want us to keep doing something to be there for the kids, to be there for the students and each other, to stay strong for them because if he was their direct teacher, they just lost someone that cared for them,” Andrew Rominger said.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. The suspect’s name has not been released due to his age.

