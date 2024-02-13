Love is in the air for coffeehouse couple who opened new bistro in Columbia

Towne Coffee owners David and Betsy Wood run the bistro together in Columbia, Tenn. on Feb. 7, 2024.

When childhood best friends David and Betsy Wood made the decision to upgrade and relocate their restaurant from Mt. Pleasant to Columbia, they wanted to be sure they had a concept that would set them apart from other coffee shop locations in town.

Right away upon walking into the restaurant, it’s clear the local bistro is not just a coffee shop, but a place where customers can get fresh and tasty food, masterfully prepared with flavor and quality as the norm.

In December, Towne Coffee re-opened in its new Columbia location off Nashville Highway and has had a steady stream of customers ever since.

But don’t let their name fool you, as their freshly prepared, whole foods-driven menu offers enough variety to give customers the option of a light or hearty breakfast or lunch.

Avocado toast made by Towne Coffee in Columbia, Tenn. on Feb. 7, 2024.

The new-to-Columbia bistro was based out of Mt. Pleasant since March 2021, but Betsy and David said the business was ready to move to the next level.

While many of their Mt. Pleasant regulars have made their way to the new North Columbia location, moving the business, Betsy said has given them a whole new family of happy customers.

“Lots of our regulars have made the transition,” Betsy said. “Some of our customers we even see a lot more of because they live closer to the new location.”

The shop that proudly displays “Caffeine and Cuisine” contains the best of both culinary offerings.

Chinese chicken salad made by at Towne Coffee in Columbia, Tenn. on Feb. 7, 2024.

With plenty of flavored hot lattes and the option for hot drip or cold brew coffee, Towne Coffee’s menu also presents a variety of original menu items that include homemade breakfast burritos, quiche, avocado toast, chicken salad, Warm Bacon and Chicken salad in a bowl among many other varied options.

From the tomatoes that life-long chef and restauranteur David Wood chops in back of house for their homemade pico de gallo, to the Black River Roasters organic coffee that he personally selected for the shop's house drip brews, the couple takes great care to select their food and drink ingredients.

Top-selling items include hot lattes available in a variety of different flavors, the bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich or the classic club as well as the warm chicken and bacon salad and the meaty steak wrap.

A perfect match made over time

Lifelong friends who met in New Jersey in Kindergarten, the Woods found themselves on much different paths following a childhood growing up together. Going through school, always close friends, life took Betsy and David on separate paths for a while, but never forgot about each other.

David Wood trained at a culinary arts school in Ireland, while Betsy worked in corporate marketing as a graphic designer for large companies from Liz Claiborne to Mattel’s Barbie and Discovery Communications. Her business travels took her to New York City, London and Paris, just to name a few.

Betsy said Towne Coffee is in every way, a “perfect marriage” created by her and husband, David marrying their skill sets after finally marrying each other.

David has 35 years of experience as a chef and Betsy has seen more than 30 years in marketing and product development.

Apart for 25 years, Betsy and David lived lives that took them all over the world but found each other again in 2018 through social media. Both had a couple of kids in tow by that point. Both were single parents.

But the stage was set for their next chapters as a weekend in Florida sealed the deal for the couple. David flew from Ireland to see Betsy (who was not interested in dating at the time), kept persisting and eventually won her over.

After Betsy “fell in love with Tennessee,” following her 2007 move here, the couple planted roots and launched Towne Coffee for the first time in Mt. Pleasant in 2021.

Rodney Johnson and Kingston Murphy enjoying a cup of coffee made by at Towne Coffee in Columbia, TN on Feb. 7, 2024.

David paired his business management degree with experience at Towne Deli in Summit, New Jersey, the inspiration for the bistro's namesake. The deli was the start of his success where he became skilled in increasing profits and was soon a sought after business-minded chef with a great resume.

Betsy brought her graphic design and marketing knowledge to the table, while her husband David’s love for great food and coffee inspired the product they are now serving up to the community.

“David loves a great cup of coffee,” Betsy said. “But I don’t even drink coffee.”

But not liking the taste of coffee doesn’t stop her enthusiasm for their menu items from shining through.

“Our focus is using fresh food and fabulous coffee,” Betsy said. “David makes many of our menu items in house, from scratch with his own recipes.”

The results have yielded a very positive customer response, Betsy said.

Tyler Krause orders a coffee from barista Serenity Foster at Towne Coffee in Columbia, TN on Feb. 7, 2024.

“The first two and a half years in business, we earned over 60 five-star reviews and were able to solidify our menu and operations,” she said.

Still the challenges can be many for local business owner-operators to keep producing a product and environment that entice local customers to visit over franchises and chains.

“The major challenges in the restaurant business are the fluctuations in food pricing and difficulties with supply chain management,” Betsy said.

Betsy said their desire to serve extends beyond cooking up a great product.

“It is our goal to be an integral part of the community, not just a place for great food, but also to celebrate and give back to the community,” Betsy said, referencing their February-long promotion with Thrift Love.

From now through Feb. 29, Towne Coffee is offering a few ways to partner with the local nonprofit thrift shop, Thrift Love, which also provides employment for special needs adults.

Betsy said there are a few different ways to help the cause:

Towne Coffee customers can show their receipt and receive a 10% discount on their purchases at Thrift Love and vice versa. Customers can show their donation receipt at Towne Coffee, and 10% of that purchase will be donated to Thrift Love.

Customers from Thrift Love can also show their receipt at Towne Coffee and 10% of their food and beverage purchase will be donated to Thrift Love.

“We are excited to be open in Columbia and thrilled to be able to partner with Thrift Love to help serve their cause,” Betsy said. “Our [February] promotion with Thrift Love is a wonderful example of how we hope to give back.”

Towne Coffee is located at 1201 N. Commerce Ct. in Columbia. For more information visit www.townecoffee.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Love is in the air: Coffeehouse couple moves bistro to Columbia