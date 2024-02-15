Love to bake? You could make $2000 as a recipe tester for Inspired Taste

If you love baking, a recipe blog's search for a Chief Recipe Tester could net you $2,000 and new bakeware.

A couple of weeks ago, the Casey's Gas Station chain announced a search for a Chief Pizza & Beer Officer. Now, another company is searching for someone to fill another sweet position.

If pizza and beer are not your speed and perhaps home baking is more in line with your tastes, you can apply to be the Chief Recipe Tester for Inspired Taste.

The recipe blog is holding a nationwide search for a dessert-loving home cook willing to commit to two weeks of baking in April to test and document baking some of the site’s favorite recipes.

According to the website for the opportunity, no experience is necessary and the selected home cook will be provided expenses for ingredients to test recipes, bakeware and tools, and compensation of $2,000.

What does it take to be a Chief Recipe Tester?

If you've got an oven and basic kitchen utensils, are over the age of 18 and can legally work in the United States, you're well on your way to qualifying for the role.

Additionally, Inspired Taste's Chief Recipe Tester will be a candidate with a sweet tooth who loves to cook at home. Both amateurs and professionals are encouraged to apply.

The selected participant must be able to commit to a two week period in April to extensively test dessert recipes. The two weeks are cumulative across April and the selected party can take the whole month of April to complete the two weeks worth of testing.

The Chief Recipe Tester must be able to provide photos and videos of the completed recipes for Inspired Taste's use and have knowledge of social media. A social media following and experience creating social media content is a plus for those applying to the position.

Applications for the position will be open until March 1, and by mid-March those chosen to move forward will be notified and interview with the Inspired Taste team to assess team fit and final availability. The final selection will be announced by Inspired Taste by the end of March.

What kind of recipes will be tested?

Recipes on the Inspired Taste blog include things like Banana Cream Pie, Carrot Cake Cupcakes, Cinnamon Swirled Coffee Cake, Easy Chocolate Cupcakes, and Banana Bread. The Chief Recipe Tester will fill out a recipe feedback form for each recipe tested.

Inspired Taste also said the tester may need to try a recipe a few times to get it perfect.

To apply for the Chief Recipe Tester positions, visit https://www.inspiredtaste.net/recipe-tester/.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Inspired Taste is looking for an amateur baker and recipe taster