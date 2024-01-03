Love being outdoors? World Atlas recommends the splendor of these 7 New Jersey towns

Attention outdoor enthusiasts: WorldAtlas.com has uncovered seven of the best spots in New Jersey for adventures.

New Jersey is widely known for its Jersey Shore but the Garden State's natural wonders, like natural and manmade lakes, pine forests, and parks, offer the nature-minded visitor some of the best small towns in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region, according to World Atlas.

"New Jersey's natural offerings should attract visitors of all kinds. Beachgoers and families will enjoy Bay Head and Asbury Park, while horse fans will find some famous breeds and, sometimes, their equally famous owners in Colts Neck. Campers can spread out in Pittsgrove, while Blairstown and Lambertville offer a unique take on the fishing and local shad to be had in the Delaware River. No matter the tastes of New Jersey's nature-loving visitors, they return to the state's outdoor charms year after year," according to World Atlas.

Start planning to visit these gems in 2024.

Here are the best small towns for outdoor adventures

According to World Atlas, these are the best towns to visit for a breath of fresh air in New Jersey:

• Pittsgrove: "Pittsgrove should top the list of any nature seeker for its proximity to Palvin State Park. Located in the New Jersey Pinelands, a celebrated natural area, the park spans 465 square acres and protects various wildlife that make their habitats around Parvin Lake. The park grounds allow for camping, boating, and trail walking. Springtime brings a burst of life from the park's 200 species of flowers, not to mention dogwood, magnolia, and wild azalea trees."• Colts Neck: "With 10,000 inhabitants, this upscale, central town is a sought-after address for its bucolic setting, horse farming, access to the Jersey Shore, and not a few celebrity neighbors. ... Colts Neck has lots to keep the outdoorsy visitor busy. Thompson Park is a large natural area with hiking trails, an off-leash dog area, and a lake for fishing, among other attractions. The town is a major center for equestrian sports like dressage and steeplechase. For time on the water, head to the Dorbrook Recreation Area or the Swimming River Reservoir, both northeast of town."• Bay Head: "An Atlantic coast town with a population of 1,000, is called one of New Jersey's prettiest towns. ... The town's historic district is one of the largest in the state. ... Outdoors fans will find their bliss in Bay Head. Boating fans can take their pick among the town's marinas, canals, and bays, while the Bay Head Yacht Club welcomes the top end of boats and their often wealthy owners. The New Jersey Museum of Boating sits nearby. For some ocean breeze and, for early birds, an unforgettable sunrise, head to Bay Head Beach or to the Swan Point State Natural Area, a nature preserve."• Cape May: "Its outdoor standouts include whale and dolphin watching, a great family-friendly activity for Cape May's many summer visitors. The Nature Center of Cape May blends education with conservation and makes another excellent choice for those with kids who want to learn about New Jersey's natural ecosystems. The Cape May Peninsula offers all the natural attractions its name might suggest. The Cape May Point State Natural Area covers almost 250 acres of coastal marshland and is one of North America's most popular birdwatching sites. The Cape May Lighthouse stands at one end of the area, a spot for a great view and a family photo or two."• Blairstown: "Visitors seeking parks and fresh air will find both at the postcard-pretty Footbridge Park. Blair Lake, north of downtown, offers fishing and quiet walking trails. The town is surrounded on three sides by natural areas, with the White Lake Natural Resource Area and Worthington State Forest offering diverse outdoor ideas. The Lakota Wolf Preserve, just west of town, gives educational tours on wolves, foxes, and bobcats."• Lambertville: "Fans of local fish and wildlife should come to town in April, when the 'return of the shad,' a migratory fish species, swim up the Delaware. The local ShadFest takes place at the same time and celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023. The Delaware and Raritan Canal, which runs through town, powered a much-hoped-for economic boost after its work wrapped up in 1834. The canal now features towpaths that can be walked, run, or cycled, as a visitor may prefer."• Asbury Park: "Outdoor bliss awaits Asbury Park visitors no matter when they arrive. In summer, when the town's population swells, vacationers make for the Jersey Shore sands for which this town is famous. Those who cannot travel without their dogs can seek out the Dog Beach, but the furry friends are only welcome in the evenings and early mornings. Deal Lake, which forms the town's northern edge, is a human-made, freshwater body and a natural anomaly: in it spawns saltwater fish like gizzard shad, alewives, and blueback herring."

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: World Atlas selected these New Jersey towns as best for outdoor fun