Love bites: Georgia man threatens to beat another’s behind over hickies on woman’s neck

A Forsyth man recently showed up at a store along High Falls Road in northern Monroe County to see a woman he knows who works there. The pair apparently were or had been dating.

While they were talking, the man, 38, “began getting mad,” a sheriff’s report of the March 22 encounter said.

That’s when a friend of the woman’s, another man, walked up and the first guy asked if he “was the one putting hickies” or love bites on the woman’s neck.

The 38-year-old then threatened the other man and said he was going to “beat his ass.”

The other man later told a sheriff’s deputy that the 38-year-old had been “yelling about hickies” on the woman’s neck.

The man being threatened told the hickey harasser that “it wasn’t him and he didn’t want any problems.”

Simple battery charges were said to be in the works against the alleged aggressor.

Dispatches: On the evening of March 27, a Monroe sheriff’s deputy answered a “missing juvenile” call on Boxankle Road south of High Falls. A grandmother reported that her 14-year-old grandson had “walked off” into some woods after an argument “about him getting loud.” The deputy found the teen up the road and the teen said he “was sorry,” that he “was just mad” and “would not do it again.” . . . Two men from the Jackson area were jailed on disorderly conduct charges March 16 after one of the guys said the other pulled a gun on him. When a sheriff’s deputy spoke to one of the guys at a home on Lakeshore Drive, one of the fellows called the other a vulgar word. One of the men, 62, said the other man, 37, had a dog that supposedly broke its leash and tried to attack the older man’s dog. The older man said he fired a warning shot from a .22-caliber revolver at the encroaching dog to scare it.