'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' trailer revisits Season 4 couples. Where are they now?

The pod squad is back.

The "After the Altar" special for Season Four of "Love Is Blind" will revisit the show’s central couples and cast members this September to provide an update on their lives.

The idea, according to cast member Paul Peden, is for cast members to "squash the beef" and release tension — but a new trailer indicates that might not happen.

Nicknamed the "pod squad," the three couples who got married this season — Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown and Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah — are all still together, and give updates about their relationship in the trailer.

Brown and Pennywell appear to still be in the honeymoon phase of their new marriage.

"Everything in life happens for a reason," Brown says. "We all came to this experience under the umbrella of trying to find love."

"Having somebody that understands me, that reassurance, I think that is beautiful," Pennywell adds.

Griffin got emotional speaking about their year. "I'm so proud of how far we've come this year," Griffin says, crying.

Goytowski and Poureetezadi appear to be living in bliss.

"He's literally my best friend," she says. "Our love story is just getting started."

But there is drama elsewhere to be found, as one unnamed cast member says, in a voice over, "there's still a lot of tension."

Peden and Micah Lussier broke up in “Love Is Blind.” Since then, Peden debuted a new relationship on his Instagram. Lussier, according to the trailer, thinks things aren’t over between them. “I have absolutely no idea how Paul feels about me ... I think there’s still lingering feelings,” she says.

Goytowski, who had a short-lived and disastrous engagement to Irina Solomonova, appeared to reference unfinished business later in the trailer, too. “I don’t think everyone has moved on,” he says.

Meanwhile, exes Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze seem to face off, with Glaze saying there's "a conversation that needs to happen to move forward." Bonds and Glaze broke up, and she began a relationship with cast member Josh Demas. As of the reunion, Demas and Bonds were still together.

"Love Is Blind: After the Altar" premieres Sept. 1, and a new season of "Love Is Blind" is out on Sept. 22.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com