Love Is Blind’s Chelsea issues plea after viral Spy Kids meme of Jimmy

Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell has issued a plea following the viral Spy Kids meme of Jimmy Presnell.

A TikTok video comparing Jimmy to the giant thumb men from the action movie franchise recently took the internet by storm.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chelsea urged people to stop sending her the viral video, saying: "I feel so bad because everyone's sending that to me to make me feel better.

"And I'm like, 'I don't want to see this either! Stop!' The internet's a wild place, so we just got to ride it out."

The reality star also shared her reaction to the controversy surrounding her comment about being mistaken for actress Megan Fox.

Chelsea made the remark on the show during a date with Jimmy in the pods, where he asked if she had any celebrity doppelgängers.

"It's been a wild ride. It's been crazy," Chelsea said of the response to her comments. "I am very surprised of how I'm handling it. Obviously I've never been put in this situation, I didn't know what to expect.

"I knew not everyone was going to love me. I did not expect this whole hate dilemma to come from this comment. But I'm really proud of myself for how I've been handling it. It comes with the territory and I'm just riding this wave though."

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind's sixth instalment premiered on Netflix last week. Chelsea and Jimmy found themselves in a love square with Trevor and Jessica, but ultimately chose each other and Chelsea accepted Jimmy's proposal.

On their couple's retreat to the Dominican Republic, the pair seemed to be in a good place, before having an argument at the group reunion.

A further argument was teased in the next batch of episodes, which drop on Wednesday (February 28).

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix now.





