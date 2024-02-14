'Love Is Blind' Season 6 couples: Who gets engaged?

“Love Is Blind” has worked its magic again. By the time the pod phase is over in Season Six, five new couples have gotten engaged.

During the first batch of Season Six episodes, out Feb. 14, fans saw a new crop of contestants get to know each other before professing their love in the pods. Following a fifth season that only highlighted three couples, though more were engaged, the latest season of the hit Netflix dating series introduced fans to eight potential couples.

Multiple Season Six contestants became involved in love triangles and struggled to process their feelings at the start of the journey. After shedding some tears and sharing a few awkward moments, 10 contestants decided they were ready to get engaged, sight unseen. The five newly engaged pairs then headed to the Dominican Republic to find out if their physical connections were just as strong and the emotional bonds they formed in the pods.

Episode Six showed all the couples meeting each other for the first time, leading to some intense reactions and a few pangs of jealousy. The episode ended with a cliffhanger that suggested all five couples will face some obstacles after moving in together in Charlotte, North Carolina.

So, who are the contestants who will be featured the rest of the season? Meet the Season Six “Love Is Blind” couples, below.

Amy and Johnny

Amy and Johnny seemed enamored with each other from their first conversation. They didn’t broach too many heavy topics initially, and instead spoke about their dreams of traveling and love of anime.

But as their relationship progressed, they shared vulnerable details about themselves. Amy spoke about moving to North Carolina from Puerto Rico when she was 5 years old. Soon, Johnny realized he was in love with her. He let the "l-bomb" slip during one of their conversations and Amy revealed that she loved him, too.

Toward the end of Episode Two, Amy entered the pods and found a bouquet of peonies that happened to match her pink dress.

“I think my reason for being here was to find you,” Johnny said as he began his speech.

She agreed, adding that he quickly became her “best friend” during the experiment.

Before popping the question, Johnny said that he needed Amy to promise him two things. He acknowledged his imperfections and said, “If anything ever comes up where anything happens at all, I need you to tell me, so I can correct it and never do it again.”

She replied that the same goes for her.

“The second thing, I want to be lying next to you when I’m 90 years old, laughing and smiling and old and hairy and fat and gross,” he continued. “I want to make sure that we are us and nobody else. And even though there is gonna be outside influences, it’s me and you.”

Amy promised to stand by him. “We’re a team and we will go by this together. We’ll figure it out our own way,” she assured him.

He knelt on one knee and asked her to make him the happiest man alive and marry him. She started crying and said yes, making them the first official Season Six couple.

Amber Desiree “AD” and Clay

Amber Desiree “AD” and Clay’s love story briefly started out as a love triangle. While Episode One showed most of the women disinterested during their conversations with Matthew, AD felt connected to him.

She continued to pursue both men until she learned from another contestant named Amber that Matthew was leading them on. AD discovered that Matthew promised the same romantic fairytale to both women and called him out.

Putting the drama behind her, AD focused solely on Clay. Although they had a slight hiccup when Clay started asking about AD’s physical appearance, the two continued to develop a strong connection and overcame the minor issue.

On proposal day, AD praised Clay for being her source of “comfort” in the pods.

He thanked her for helping him grow throughout the experiment. “I just gotta thank you for getting me to this point of just feeling like the man I should feel like,” he said. He added that he hoped to have the same effect on her.

Clay revealed that he had never seen the show before he was selected for Season Six. He also said that he assumed the experiment wouldn’t work for him because he focused on physical attraction in the past.

He then read the Bible verse Proverbs 3:5-6 to her: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways, submit to Him, and He will always make your path straight.”

AD started to shake on her side of the pod as he told her how much he loved her.

“We are a partnership. We are a team. The most dynamic team, I would say,” he gushed before kneeling and asking her to take the next step with him.

“But I need to know, will you take my lovely hand in marriage and walk this life with me and rock out with your boy, Clay?” he asked.

“Oh, my gosh!” she exclaimed. “Yes, absolutely, 100%.”

She screamed and celebrated their engagement.

Chelsea and Jimmy

Chelsea and Jimmy were involved in a love square for the first few episodes of Season Six.

Chelsea frequently chatted with Trevor while Jimmy formed a connection with Jess. Both Trevor and Jimmy told Chelsea they were in love with her. Jess gifted Jimmy a letter she penned to her future husband.

Although they were each torn in two directions, Chelsea and Jimmy decided their connection was the strongest.

Jess, sensing that a breakup was coming, criticized Jimmy for leading her on before they officially called it quits. Chelsea ended her relationship with Trevor after accepting a proposal from Jimmy.

Jimmy’s proposal to Chelsea began with him listing the reasons why he cared for her.

“Chelsea, I love you. I love every bit of every conversation we’ve ever had. I love the way you love me. I love the way you make me feel,” he said.

Jimmy thanked her for allowing him to take things slow and for being so understanding.

“I always leave with a smile on my face and more happy than when you found me,” he continued. “I’m so excited to start a life with you and grow a family and build a future together.”

When he asked her to marry him, she also bent down on her knees and started shaking. “I will 1000% marry you,” Chelsea said.

She added, “I am the happiest girl in the entire world.”

Jeramy and Laura

Jeramy and Laura were also involved in a love triangle. Jeramy enjoyed his conversations with Laura but he told the cameras he had playful banter with Sarah Ann, too.

After getting to know both women, he decided he couldn’t imagine a life without Laura. So, he broke things off with Sarah Ann. When Sarah Ann asked for a reason, he couldn’t give her one and explained that he felt like Laura was the right decision.

But when he met with Laura he opened up more about his thought process during the experiment. Jeremy said he has a logical, numbers-based brain and mentioned that there are about 8 billion people on the planet. He pointed out that the odds he and Laura would find each other were the equivalent of winning the lottery multiple times and getting struck by lightning.

“With all that said, the statistics, the decisions that had to be made … this started off as, like, a fun game. And then it progressively got more and more serious. And now we’re sitting here at this point, making life decisions. I decided last night that you were the person for me,” he revealed.

“Laura, I would love more than anything to have you as my wife,” he said. “I want you here as my forever person.”

She wiped away tears and answered, “I would love to marry you.”

Laura gushed, “You were it for me from day one.” She said he made her feel comforted and secure during their conversations.”

“Did I just find my baby daddy?” she asked.

He playfully mocked her before saying, “I really love you.”

Kenneth and Brittany

Kenneth and Brittany, the only other couple that managed to not get involved in a love triangle this season, were immediately drawn to each other. The principal and former teacher bonded over their faith and experiencing the death of a parent at a young age.

They also briefly discussed the challenges they would face as an interracial couple and seemed confident they could handle any obstacle.

In Episode Three, Brittany entered the pods and saw a bouquet of sunflowers and a single red rose waiting for her. She immediately started to tear up.

“This experience, it allowed me to find you,” Kenneth sweetly told her. “I have no doubt in my mind that you are the one who I am supposed to be with.”

He said he was captivated every time she spoke and that her laughter was a source of safety and security for him.

“At my most vulnerable moments, you are there with me,” he said.

“Always,” she said.

Kenneth said he knew from day one that he wanted to focus all his energy toward her and that he still felt the same way.

He lowered to one knee and popped the question. She giggled and quickly replied, “Yes!”

“I cannot wait to squeeze you,” she adorably added.

He laughed and cheered, “See you soon, fiancée!”

