‘Love Is Blind’ star Milton Johnson addresses controversy surrounding Lydia and her ex Uche

Warning: Spoilers from Season Five of “Love Is Blind” below...

The plot has thickened in the ongoing drama between exes Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Uche Okoroha on "Love Is Blind" Season Five after the second group of episodes dropped Sept. 29.

Lydia and Uche dated in the real world before signing up for the experiment. After Lydia recognized Uche’s voice in the pods, they agreed to focus on their other relationships and leave their connection in the past. (Producers also required them to not communicate in the pods if they wanted to continue with the experiment, creator Chris Coelen confirmed.)

She got engaged to James “Milton” Johnson IV, and Uche left the show early after Aaliyah Cosby, whom he planned to propose to, quit. Aaliyah struggled after learning about Lydia and Uche’s history as she and Lydia had become close friends.

During Episode Seven, some of the cast, excluding Aaliyah, reunited, which allowed Lydia and Uche to see each other for the first time in months. He confronted his ex and accused her of using the show to rekindle their relationship.

Although she denied his accusation, a teaser for the next group of episodes, which drop Oct. 6, shows Uche addressing it with Milton.

In an interview with TODAY.com, Milton reacted to Uche’s “allegation” that Lydia planned to reunite with her ex.

“(The) allegation of them planning it, I mean, I can’t speak on. I wasn’t there,” he says.

He adds, however, that he believes the rumor is “unlikely.”

“But, I mean, you know, people will come up with things. That’s fine, I suppose,” Milton says.

He also opens up about his reaction in the pods after Lydia revealed her past with Uche. The petroleum engineer told Lydia that he needed to process the information and later affirmed he would not have pursued her if she shared her secret earlier.

Milton says in the moment he realized he had to follow his heart and move on from the drama.

“I’m not really concerned about anyone that’s dated her in the past. The same way she wouldn’t care about anyone I’ve dated in the past. We were there because we both wanted the chance to potentially get married and find a partner,” he explains to TODAY.com.

But not everyone was convinced by the couple’s connection, particularly Uche. The lawyer and entrepreneur told Aaliyah during one of their pod dates he wasn’t sure Milton was ready for marriage.

Milton tells TODAY.com he did not discuss his feelings for Lydia with the other men in the pods, and he continued to keep his cards close to his chest throughout the experiment.

“Expressing my feelings is not natural,” he shares. “For me, it’s not as simplistic or easy for people like Lydia, like, I can’t do that.”

Uche wasn’t the only skeptic. The trailer for the upcoming episode includes a clip of Milton's family appearing to voice their concerns about the quick experiment and the age difference between Lydia and Milton. (During filming, Lydia was 30, and he was 24.)

Milton says wasn’t bothered by their age difference, noting that he has dated older women in the past.

“I think what was really most important for me and Lydia building a relationship was we have the same morals and we want the same thing and our values aligned. Plus, an added bonus to that, we’re in the same industry. Like, we just kind of speak the same language,” he says. “So getting past the age part was something that was pretty easy for us. I’m just naturally a jokester, so I’m going to continue to make jokes on it.”

Viewers have also chimed in about their relationship online.

“Lydia from Love is Blind was literally begging Milton to pick her. I don’t believe she’s that much into him. I think she’s just desperate to be part of the main cast,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It’s not surprising Milton comes across as a reality television novice in Season Five. He reveals that he had “never seen more than two episodes of the show” before filming began.

“I’ve seen the first two episodes of Season One, and I think maybe like a tad bit of an episode here and there. So, I really didn’t know how many couples typically get engaged if any at all. All of it was kind of a rollercoaster unique experience for me,” he shares.

He says he was “glad to be part of the ride” and that he was confident in every decision he made because his head and heart aligned.

Fans will have to wait until the finale and reunion air Oct. 13 to find out if his head and his heart told him to say “I do” to Lydia.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com