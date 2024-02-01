Love Is Blind teases "second time" cast reunion in new clip

Love Is Blind has teased a "second time" cast reunion in an intriguing new clip.

The Netflix dating show's Instagram page features a video of former contestants including Micah Lussier, Marshall Glaze and Bartise Bowden, with the caption: "Second time's a charm. Something BIG coming soon…"

This was followed by another clip showing these contestants re-entering the pods and chatting to mystery strangers.

However, this isn't a teaser for an all-stars season, as it was eventually revealed that these Love Is Blind stars had returned to the set to promote a new themed wine, a chardonnay aptly named 'Love Is Wine'.

Micah commented on the post: "Come on y'all should know the only thing that would get me back into the pods would be some wine..."

The former cast members spoke to People about the experience, and Bartise explained: "We essentially got back into the pods, made it seem like we were dating each other a little bit, but at the end of the day we were dating a bottle of chardonnay.

"It was cool to get back there and 'date', sit on the couch, write in the journal and go back through all of the emotions."

This reunion (of sorts) comes ahead of Love Is Blind's upcoming sixth season, which premieres on Netflix on Valentine's Day (Wednesday, February 14).

Last month, Netflix announced a new batch of 30 contestants a new batch of 30 contestants who are looking for love – with the show's long-running twist being that couples get engaged without seeing each other face to face.

Love Is Blind is once again hosted by husband and wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey, but this season, the famous pods are being relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The latest trailer teases love triangle drama, with one contestant heard saying, "it's more like a love star" – so expect things to get very complicated...

Love Is Blind season 6 premieres its first six episodes on February 14 on Netflix, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays after that.

