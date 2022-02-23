Love Your Block seeks community input for projects

The Love Your Block Grant program, the Jackson-based community project program that was announced in September 2021, is beginning to take suggestions for project ideas.

The program has $100,000 in funding that will be used exclusively for “community led” projects, according to program coordinators Abby Palmer and Jameson Colbert.

“We want people to give us their honest opinions on how they think this community can be improved—what types of things they would like to see in their community, and give us an idea of what they think is most important,” said Palmer, the Americorp Vista partner recently hired to the program.

The short survey asks residents for their opinions on projects such as graffiti removal, vacant lot cleanups, community green space, and more.

“We have a couple of things that we’ve had community members bring up so far,” Palmer added. “A lot of people want to see more green spaces and more parks, home repairs, vacant lot cleanups, or community gardens and school improvements.

“Anything the community can come up with, we’re open to and ready to receive.”

The program is funded to last two years, with the first year focused primarily on East Jackson—though survey suggestions for any Jackson location are requested for future funding.

Once the survey portion closes in late March, the team will “tweak the applications” to better represent the wants of Jackson residents, and then allow people to apply for funding.

“Within this two-year program, our community involvement is going to be key to how far we take this,” Colbert said. “This will help fine tune the next year…Community involvement is key to the success of our project.”

Increased community involvement in this project will help dictate far more than just the primary $100,000—surveys received here will also help the Love Your Block members influence city spending of American Rescue Plan funding.

The Jackson City Council passed the final version of the city’s spend plan for the $13 million in ARP funding, which involved $2 million for “community support”—essentially, money directly dictated by the community for community-led projects.

While this process will be separate from the Love Your Block, surveys received for the Love Your Block will help city officials understand the immediate wants of community members.

“We will use our community engagement input that we’re conducting right now for our Love Your Block initiative to advise some of that funding later on,” Palmer said.

To help facilitate engagement, the team is going to have “open forum” community meetings—the first being scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on March 1 at Martin's Catering and Events.

“We have a few different items that individuals and leaders have pointed out to us as areas they would like to see improvements, but we want to hear it firsthand from people who live in the community—what they see every day that they think could be better,” Palmer said. “So through this process, it’ll advise what kind of projects we should prepare for with Love Your Block, what kinds of examples we can provide in our application that we can potentially fund, and also give us some ideas on other things that might be outside of the scope of our program that we could kind of set aside that idea for ‘maybe this could be something for the ARP money later on.’”

Colbert added that this project is not just for immediate improvements, but also to help Jackson residents better connect with their city officials.

“As we focus directly on Love Your Block, we want to use this opportunity to come into the community and empower these communities to do the work that they have been needing and wanting to see within through these smaller projects,” he said. “And our hope is that, as we do that, we’ll begin to make really good connections between residents and city officials that will make the process of using the ARP funding, and process going forward, feel a lot more transparent for these communities where it hasn’t before. Where they can feel more involved in the government process in general.”

All in all, Palmer and Colbert simply ask residents to make their voices heard—Love Your Block will be behind you every step of the way.

“Jackson is growing,” Colbert said. “There is a lot of anticipation rising with the Blue Oval City and several other projects going on that are going to inevitably change the growth that Jackson sees. As Jackson grows, it’s imperative that resident’s input is received in what you want that growth to look like in your community.”

Palmer agreed.

“If there’s anything we really want to send home to people it’s just that this project is for the people,” she said. “It’s for the community. And everything that we do is meant to be decided by the residents and benefitting the residents. Any project that happens under this initiative will be something that was initiated by a resident or by a group in that neighborhood. Love Your Block is just providing funding—everything done will be planned and wanted by the community.

“We want people to know that they have every decision power in this.”

Residents interested in filling out a survey, or staying informed of the project, can visit loveyourblock.jacksontn.gov.

