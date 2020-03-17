'I love you all. Take care': Amid coronavirus crisis, good news is happening

Today's highlights:
Many use Instagram to help those with simple errandsOpera houses and concert halls turn to streaming as many close due to coronavirusFamily sings 'Happy Birthday' to 100-year-old outside nursing home amid coronavirus crisisTeachers raise money for students on free and reduced lunch as schools close over coronavirusJosh Gad aka 'Frozen's' Olaf reads to kids on Twitter amid coronavirus quarantineChick-Fil-A delivers more than 350 free meals to hospital workersDisneyland Resorts donates excess food to food banks
As the novel coronavirus affects the globe, kindness and uplifting moments are coming to light as we prioritize the health and safety of ourselves and our families.
Here are up-to-date, inspiring stories amid the coronavirus pandemic.
People help run errands for others using Instagram page
As many across the country are self-isolating due to the coronavirus, it’s taken a toll on those who can't leave the house.
But one Instagram account is hoping to help those who need it the most.
Over the weekend, an Instagram page called “Covid19_messengers” popped up on the platform with many across the country extending their help to those who can’t leave their homes to run simple errands.
The owner, Emmalyn Sullivan, 26, from New York City, started the page while stuck in Alabama on a work trip and wanted to do something to help those in the midst of the crisis.
“I’m the kind of person that can’t not help,” Sullivan told “GMA.” “I can’t see a problem and not fix it, but this is such a hopeless, helpless situation. How are you supposed to attack an invisible that is affecting everyone?”
So, Emmalyn got to work and started Covid19_messengers to connect others online across the country with those who could help in their own communities. Since she started the account four days ago, over 200 people have signed up.
“We’ve been live for three days and the amount that has been accomplished, the amount of help we’ve been able to provide -- I’m in awe,” said Sullivan.
The music plays on as opera houses and concert halls turn to streaming
The Metropolitan Opera’s free nightly opera streams began on Monday evening with "Carmen" and became overloaded with "unprecedented demand." It was so popular that the traffic prevented some from participating online.
2/ We are doing everything we can to increase capacity and will provide specific instruction later today for how best to access upcoming streams. Please bear with us and stay healthy and safe.— Metropolitan Opera (@MetOpera) March 17, 2020
The online stream of Bizet’s "Carmen," which was conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin in 2010, is just the first of many "Nightly Met Opera Streams" during the Met Opera’s coronavirus closure, where they’ll be streaming a different opera for free through their Met Opera on Demand service, which is reachable through their homepage.
"We’d like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb.
Other musical halls across globe like the Berlin State Opera and the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, home of the Philadelphia Orchestra, began streaming their performances too. Meanwhile, Met orchestra musicians are streaming their own performances at home.
#MusicConnectsUS 🎶 Raise your hand if you’re ready for The @metopera #LIVEinHD broadcast of Carmen? Can’t wait? Here’s a little preview of some melodies you might hear. Yoon Kwon Costello performs selections from Sarasate's Carmen Fantasy. (Full performance on our website) pic.twitter.com/TCIliExOux— METOrchMusicians (@METOrchestra) March 16, 2020
Up next tonight, the Met will be streaming "La Boheme," "Il Trovatore" comes Wednesday night, and on Thursday, "La Traviata."
Family sings 'Happy Birthday' to 100-year-old outside window during coronavirus crisis
A Massachusetts family sang "Happy Birthday" to their 100-year-old loved one outside a nursing home window Sunday.
Millie Erickson, a resident of Sterling Village in Sterling, Massachusetts, was greeted by a crowd of familiar faces to celebrate her becoming a centenarian while she's in quarantine.
The CDC says older adults are at higher risk for COVID-19, and health officials in several states have recommended the elderly stay home as the crisis continues.
"It was really nice that they let us do that," Gary Erickson told ABC affiliate WCVB-TV in Boston. "She doesn't usually cry, but she did."
Water, internet utilities pledge to maintain service if customers can't pay
Hundreds of local water companies and telephone and internet providers are promising to maintain service to customers who may not be able to pay all their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic response.
One hundred and thirteen local water systems and utilities serving 75 million Americans will not shut off water service to customers who can’t pay their bills during the coronavirus crisis, according to data collected by the advocacy group Food and Water Watch.
The Federal Communications Commission also says 185 broadband and telephone providers have pledged to keep service available to customers who may not be able to pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic response. Those providers, many of which are in rural areas, have also promised to make Wi-Fi hotspots available to anyone who needs them.
Teachers raise money for students on free and reduced lunch as schools close over coronavirus
Three teachers at Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia decided they wanted to help the thousands of students who rely on free and reduced meals at school amid possible school closures over the coronivarus pandemic.
Laurie Vena, a chemistry teacher at Yorktown High, brainstormed with physics teachers Aaron Schuetz and Deborah Waldron.
Together the trio launched a GoFundMe account with the goal of raising enough money to give $100 grocery gift cards to each of the approximately 8,300 Arlington Public Schools students who receive free or reduced lunches.
Just two days after launching effort, the teachers have raised just over $37,000 of their $830,000 goal.
"This is what we want our community to be so we need to show our kids that this is who we are," Vena told "Good Morning America."
Arlington Public Schools, which has more than 28,000 students in total, announced school closures March 16.
Josh Gad aka 'Frozen's' Olaf reads to kids on Twitter amid coronavirus quarantine
During the nationwide quarantine, "Frozen" actor Josh Gad has been reading to fans on Twitter -- be they young or old -- each night since March 13.
"Since we’re all stuck at home right now I figured we would have a little fun together," Gad said.
Gad, also known as the voice of the beloved character "Olaf," has read "Olivia Goes to Venice" by Ian Falconer, "The Day the Crayons Quit" by Drew Daywalt and "The Giving Tree" by Shel Silverstein.
"I’ll try to provide at least 10 minutes of day care to you and your families a night while we’re going through this unprecedented global event," said Gad, a father of two.
"I love you all. I’m hoping you’re all healthy and safe, wherever you are, and hopefully I will see you all very soon. Take care."
Chick-Fil-A delivers more than 350 free meals to hospital workers
A Chick-Fil-A in Vancouver brightened the day of hospital workers at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center when they recently treated them to a free meal.
On March 14, Sable Phillippi was working a busy nursing shift and taking care of patients when around lunchtime, an announcement was made over the hospital’s PA system that Chick-Fil-A would be providing free meals to show their appreciation.
Phillippi, 33, was shocked when she saw Chick-Fil-A staff bring in bags and boxes of hot food.
"There was just bag after bag and box after box," she told "GMA." "It’s still helping me through the rest of my week."
Phillippi took to Instagram to thank the fast food restaurant for its act of kindness.
"I think as caregivers, we love helping people and we love taking care of people especially in critical times of need," Philippi said. "And we kind of forget to sometimes take care of ourselves, so this is something that I’ll remember when I look back at this time."
Mom Tina, who shared Phillippi's post on Twitter, said she's grateful to Chick-Fil-A for taking care of her daughter.
She told "GMA," "It meant so much to everyone there and I just started crying. It’s been such a stressful and emotional time."
Disneyland Resort to donate excess food during closure due to coronavirus
Disneyland closed its doors starting March 14 as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths rose in the United States.
That same day, Disneyland Resort announced it'll donate all excess food to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County during the closure.
In a blog post Disney Parks wrote, "[W]hile closely following food safety guidelines, excess inventory of dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals is being donated."
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."
