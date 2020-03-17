'I love you all. Take care': Amid coronavirus crisis, good news is happening

Today's highlights:

Many use Instagram to help those with simple errandsOpera houses and concert halls turn to streaming as many close due to coronavirusFamily sings 'Happy Birthday' to 100-year-old outside nursing home amid coronavirus crisisTeachers raise money for students on free and reduced lunch as schools close over coronavirusJosh Gad aka 'Frozen's' Olaf reads to kids on Twitter amid coronavirus quarantineChick-Fil-A delivers more than 350 free meals to hospital workersDisneyland Resorts donates excess food to food banks

As the novel coronavirus affects the globe, kindness and uplifting moments are coming to light as we prioritize the health and safety of ourselves and our families.

Here are up-to-date, inspiring stories amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People help run errands for others using Instagram page

As many across the country are self-isolating due to the coronavirus, it’s taken a toll on those who can't leave the house.

But one Instagram account is hoping to help those who need it the most.

Over the weekend, an Instagram page called “Covid19_messengers” popped up on the platform with many across the country extending their help to those who can’t leave their homes to run simple errands.

The owner, Emmalyn Sullivan, 26, from New York City, started the page while stuck in Alabama on a work trip and wanted to do something to help those in the midst of the crisis.

“I’m the kind of person that can’t not help,” Sullivan told “GMA.” “I can’t see a problem and not fix it, but this is such a hopeless, helpless situation. How are you supposed to attack an invisible that is affecting everyone?”

So, Emmalyn got to work and started Covid19_messengers to connect others online across the country with those who could help in their own communities. Since she started the account four days ago, over 200 people have signed up.

“We’ve been live for three days and the amount that has been accomplished, the amount of help we’ve been able to provide -- I’m in awe,” said Sullivan.

The music plays on as opera houses and concert halls turn to streaming

The Metropolitan Opera’s free nightly opera streams began on Monday evening with "Carmen" and became overloaded with "unprecedented demand." It was so popular that the traffic prevented some from participating online.

We are doing everything we can to increase capacity and will provide specific instruction later today for how best to access upcoming streams. Please bear with us and stay healthy and safe. — Metropolitan Opera (@MetOpera) March 17, 2020

The online stream of Bizet’s "Carmen," which was conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin in 2010, is just the first of many "Nightly Met Opera Streams" during the Met Opera’s coronavirus closure, where they’ll be streaming a different opera for free through their Met Opera on Demand service, which is reachable through their homepage.

"We’d like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb.

Other musical halls across globe like the Berlin State Opera and the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, home of the Philadelphia Orchestra, began streaming their performances too. Meanwhile, Met orchestra musicians are streaming their own performances at home.

#MusicConnectsUS Raise your hand if you're ready for The @metopera #LIVEinHD broadcast of Carmen? Can't wait? Here's a little preview of some melodies you might hear. Yoon Kwon Costello performs selections from Sarasate's Carmen Fantasy. — METOrchMusicians (@METOrchestra) March 16, 2020

Up next tonight, the Met will be streaming "La Boheme," "Il Trovatore" comes Wednesday night, and on Thursday, "La Traviata."

Family sings 'Happy Birthday' to 100-year-old outside window during coronavirus crisis

A Massachusetts family sang "Happy Birthday" to their 100-year-old loved one outside a nursing home window Sunday.

Millie Erickson, a resident of Sterling Village in Sterling, Massachusetts, was greeted by a crowd of familiar faces to celebrate her becoming a centenarian while she's in quarantine.

Millie Erickson, a resident of Sterling Village in Sterling, Massachusetts, was greeted by family to celebrate her becoming a centenarian on March 15. Her son, Gary Erickson said she is in quarantine as the coronavirus outbreak effects the globe.