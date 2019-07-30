Love CBD? Legalization is coming your way, Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio – "A big relief."

That’s how Dave Arend described the new law effectively ending CBD prohibition in Ohio, which had led to some restless nights for the owner of Your CBD Store in Anderson Township.

Arend opened the store July 1, fully aware that the sale of cannabidiol in Ohio was still illegal outside state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries. The hemp-derived CBD products that Arend sells contain only trace amounts of THC, the substance in cannabis plants that gets you high.

Just six months earlier, state and local officials had cracked down on retailers selling CBD products, forcing them to remove, or “embargo,’’ the products from store shelves.

But that changes Tuesday.

Dave Arend, owner of Your CBD Store in Anderson Township, has been selling CBD products there since July 1. More

Gov. Mike DeWine plans to sign Ohio's hemp legalization bill, Senate Bill 57, into law on Tuesday at the Ohio State Fair. The law takes effect immediately, freeing all embargoes on CBD inventory and moving hemp-derived cannabidiol off Ohio’s controlled substances list. It also means Ohio State University and other colleges can grow the state's first hemp this summer.

Arend expects a rush of new customers as a result of the new state law.

“I think this removes the stigma that what we sell is medical marijuana,’’ Arend said. “It’s not, and we definitely anticipate a lot more customers who want the benefit of CBD without the high of medical marijuana.’’

What the law does

The law immediately allows hemp-derived CBD to flow into the state, but it will be a while before hemp can be commercially grown or processed in the Buckeye State.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to issue federal rules for hemp cultivation and processing in the coming weeks. In addition to CBD from hemp flowers, the plant is also harvested for its fiber and seed.

Ohio agriculture officials have six months to draft Ohio’s rules and regulations, which will then be submitted to the feds for approval. The goal: Have everything in place so farmers can get seeds in the ground next spring.

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda said the agency does not plan to limit the number of licenses issued to cultivate or process hemp.

Pelanda said agriculture staff members have spent the last year studying hemp programs in other states and they will be able to enact rules and regulations within the six-month time frame allotted by law.

Pelanda said the agency plans to craft regulations to ensure farmers plant seeds that are certified to be low in THC – hemp is defined as cannabis containing less than 0.3% THC.

“We want to make sure that Ohio has the very best hemp program in the nation,” Pelanda told The Enquirer.

Ohio is the 46th state to allow hemp farming.

A big part of Ohio’s program will be research, which will begin right away. Ohio State University plans to buy about 2,000 hemp plants in the next week. Gary Pierzynski, associate dean for research and graduate programs at OSU's College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, said it’s too late to plant with the goal of harvesting.

But Pierzynski hopes this first crop at four locations will position them for good research on growing methods, plant diseases, pests and more next year.

Industry analysts predict the U.S. hemp market will grow from about $4.6 billion to more than $26 billion by 2023. The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation has said hemp has the potential to be Ohio's No. 3 crop behind corn and soybeans.

Let the lobbying begin

The bill leaves the details of Ohio’s hemp program – like who can grow it and how much licenses will cost – to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Those rules will be shaped by experts, lobbyists and public comment periods.