Love County crash kills four including two children

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A crash in Love County Saturday night ended with four people killed, two of them children under the age of five according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The official report detailed the collision happened around 6:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound around nine miles north of Marietta.

Officials stated inside one of the vehicles were 36-year-old Reginaldo Fernando Martinez and 35-year-old Marisa Sanchez both from Marietta. Martinez was driving a 2024 Honda Civic at the time of the crash.

Also in the Civic was a one-year-old and a four-year-old from Marietta. OHP stated that all of the people including the children in the Civic were not wearing the seatbelts that were equipped.

The other vehicle was a 2014 Freightliner driven by a 31-year-old man who was not injured in the crash.

Officials do not know exactly what happened but say that as a result of the crash Martinez, Sanchez, and both of the children died due to massive injuries they sustained on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

