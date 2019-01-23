Love data? Learn MySQL for a measly $11 with this online course.

Twitter More

Only three things in life are certain: Death, taxes, and the enduring importance of good data management.

You're on your own when it comes to the first two (sorry), but as far as the latter goes, you'll find it easy to systematize and manipulate databases when you learn MySQL through the affordable Complete MySQL Bootcamp.

Based on the computer language SQL — that's pronounced "see-cue-ell" and stands for Structured Query Language — MySQL is the world's most popular relational database management system. It's ultra-efficient and really useful in the realms of e-commerce, app development, and sales, qualities that have made it a go-to tool for heavy-hitters like Apple, Amazon, Airbnb, Facebook, and Twitter. Read more...

