‘Love my deals;’ February has a host of deals, here’s what sales you should look out for

For many people, February is the month of love, but experts say that this may be the month of deals and saving money.

“I love my deals,” Beavercreek resident Ashlea Ro is just one of many people who love a good deal.

Kristin McGrath, an editor with the online deals site RetailMeNot says there are a ton of great deals in February, it just comes down to knowing what to shop for and when to shop.

One thing you can find deals to save you money is on tax prep software.

“I think the best place to find those tax prep discounts is your own email inbox. Whichever service you used last year, I guarantee you have already sent you an exclusive promo code to use them again,” McGrath said.

Of course, you can’t forget Valentine’s Day. You can see up to an average discount of 23% off personalized gifts before the big day.

“Because you’re starting to run out of time, and those retailers are also starting to think that they need to maybe move some more merchandise,” McGrath said.

And if you wait till after the big day, you can see an average discount of nearly 30% off jewelry.

“Somebody should tell my husband. You know, he’s good at anniversaries but Valentine’s Day. I think every guy could step up their game,” Amy Thomas, of Beavercreek said.

President’s Day weekend will also bring big savings on things like mattresses and furniture, you can see an average discount of about 25% off.

“The next really big opportunity for those big home goods sales is going to be Memorial Day. So if there’s something that you need to replace in your home or upgrade on President’s Day smart time to do it,” McGrath said.

The biggest savings you’ll see will be on TV in preparation for that big football game coming up. The average discount is nearly 5-% off. That’s as good, if not better than Black Friday.

“We tend to see some higher quality sets go on sale because retailers know that viewers are looking for the best viewing experience possible,” McGrath said.

Even if the viewing experience may not be entirely about who is on the field this year.

“I mean, I don’t watch football. I watch for Taylor Swift,” Ro said.



