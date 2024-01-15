For Love Of Dog - K9 Corner Takes Family Approach To Tending, Training Dogs

“People laugh when I say training kids and training dogs is not that different,” Plank says. “The dogs and my clients are family. I don’t want them to be numbers. We are a community.”

Lindsay Plank offers canine boarding, day care, grooming, obedience training, and other classes at K9 Corner in Simpsonville.

Plank and the staff at K9 Corner offer boarding, day care, grooming, obedience training, other classes – and affection – at 3013 Grandview Drive.

“I wanted to be a classy mom-and-pop kind of place and to support people,” she says. “We can bring in a rescue dog. And we can work with that dog to increase its chances of finding a forever home.”

Creatures in the sea were Plank’s first love. Born and raised in Vermont, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Mammal Psychology and Marine Biology from the University of New England in Maine.

“I've always liked dolphins and sea lions. The college had a rehab center. We took in seal pups and porpoises, helped them get better and released them.”

After graduating, Plank trained dolphins and sea lions at Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, near Destin, Florida. When an oil spill dealt a blow to tourism, she followed Air Force veteran and now-husband John Plank to South Carolina.

Dante (a Weimaraner) and Blaze (a Rottweiler) joined them. Dante was Plank’s teacher.

“He was a hellion. He had separation anxiety. He tried jumping through a two-story window to get to me one time. He chewed through doors,” she says.

“Supporting Dante was how I realized that sea lion and dolphin training applied to dogs. I was able to encourage him to be less nervous when we were gone.”

Plank honed her talents at Camp Bow Wow in Greenville.

She and her husband became parents to two sons, Colton and Kayson. And when Dante and Blaze died, the family welcomed two more four-leggeds, Steven and Akira.

“I foster-failed Steven. He was supposed to go into a rescue up North. I'm not allowed to rescue at home anymore. I'm only allowed to rescue at the K9 Corner. I bring them home, and they never leave,” Plank says.

“He was aggressive. We were able to calm him. He's a great dog. He's loyal. He's so good with my kids.”

Plank opened K9 Corner in 2019, months before COVID-19 took hold in the Upstate. The business didn’t close, though Plank had to lay off staff.

“Our clientele was doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers. They needed somewhere for their dogs to go. So, we stayed open,” she says.

Today, Plank has 12 employees. Rebecca Jones left Camp Bow Wow to become Plank’s right-hand woman. Anna Clawson became assistant manager. Plank also has high praise for the groomers. “They’re fantastic,” she says.

“My staff has been a blessing. My staff is the reason everything at K9 Corner runs so smoothly. We’ve been able to serve so many dogs and so many people,” she says.

Even skittish dogs are usually drawn into the routines at K9 Corner.

A new dog comes for a “meet-and-greet.” It is exposed to one other dog, then another. If all goes well, the dogs play together in small or large groups.

Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays; 7 a.m. to noon and 2 to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Plank says the timing allows the dogs to socialize. “All the dogs hang out together before bed,” she says.

K9 Corner offers video surveillance so owners can check on their dogs. The pups can play with treats, puzzles, water features that spurt or spray … even get a “cuddle package.”

“We cuddle with your dog. We read your dog a book, and we give them a warm blanket and a bedtime treat. We fight over who gets to read the bedtime stories,” Plank says.

As for training, dogs and their owners can participate in group classes or one-on-one instruction. Dogs learn “sit,” “stay” and other commands, not to jump on people, to walk calmly on a leash, and to ignore distractions.

Rescue dogs or shelter dogs may need specialized training.

“We all have quirks, and dogs are the same way. I want to give clients an opportunity to help their dogs be the best dogs that they can be,” Plank says.

“If you're starting to see an issue, get assistance. The longer you wait, the worse it could be. You’ve got to teach the dog that you love it, that you will provide for it. You form the bond. Then, they need to know that you’re in charge.”

Plank implores people to consider fostering animals.

“If you foster, you're getting that dog out of the shelter. You're giving it time to decompress. Maybe it’s a good fit for you, and maybe it’s not. But you are part of helping them live their best life,” she says.

“The Greenville Humane Society and Greenville Animal Care – they're desperate for fosters. Sometimes it’s just a few days. A week. A month. It's so beneficial. We can support people at K9 Corner while they’re fostering.”

Plank has nothing but praise for rescue organizations and animal shelters in the Upstate. She works with many and lends a hand at the Greenville Humane Society.

“We teach the dogs to be calm when people approach them. That’s an easy way to help dogs get adopted,” she says.

Just a few of the staff members and four-legged clients at K9 Corner, from left, Anna Clawson (with Gucci), Lindsay Plank (with Steven), and Rebecca Jones (with D.C.).

Greenville County Animal Care will accept any breed. Shelters and rescue groups assist each other when one gets overwhelmed with animals.

“There are so many dogs. Shelters do a great job, but they are drowning in animals. We have so many hoarding situations here.”

Dogs, clients, staff, shelters … That’s why Plank says K9 Corner puts “love for the community” first.

“This is my dream. I’m glad to be able to guide people toward what’s best for their dogs. My staff and I are always 100% about the dog and the clients. The money part comes last. It always does.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: For Love Of Dog - K9 Corner Takes Family Approach To Tending, Training Dogs