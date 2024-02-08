Love finds a new keeper: A Monument boutique enters a new chapter before Valentine’s Day

(MONUMENT, Colo.) — In the heart of downtown Monument, a story of love and legacy unfolds as Kathi Schuler, the cherished owner of The Love Shop, bids farewell after 35 years of heartfelt service. Schuler’s retirement has left many hearts aching, yet the spirit of love perseveres as Theresa Williams, its new steward, emerges to carry on the tradition.

The Love Shop, a local boutique, has been a cornerstone of the community since its inception in 1988, originally nestled in the Chapel Hills Mall. Reflecting on its beginnings, Schuler was just 39 years old when she was working as an engineer in Colorado Springs, and one day she made the spur-of-the-moment decision to purchase the store, after seeing an ad in the paper.

Kathy Schuler at The Love Shop in the Chapel Hills Mall, 1999, Courtesy: Kathy Schuler

Over the years, The Love Shop has evolved, finding its current home in downtown Monument in 2005, where it became a beloved fixture, affectionately dubbed by Schuler as “where you love to shop.”

Offering an eclectic array of clothing, jewelry, seasonal delights, and a dedicated Valentine’s section, the boutique has been a beacon of warmth and hospitality for locals and visitors alike.

The Love Shop, Courtesy: FOX21 Reporter Rhea Jha

The Love Shop, Courtesy: FOX21 Reporter Rhea Jha

Schuler’s dedication to her craft and her community has garnered her a loyal following over the years, with customers not just frequenting the store for its offerings but also for the genuine connection they shared with Schuler herself.

“She’s the heart and soul of the store,” said Williams, a former employee turned mentee, and now, the new owner of The Love Shop.

Williams attests to the profound impact Schuler had on both the store and its patrons, recalling the warmth she experienced when she first stepped foot in The Love Shop back in 2007 as a customer.

“I just felt like I knew her all my life. It just was that kind of connection upfront,” Williams says their relationship has evolved into something beyond expectations, now considering Schuler a dear friend and a trusted mentor.

Kathy Schuler and Theresa Williams, Courtesy: FOX21 News Reporter Rhea Jha

Kathy Schuler and Theresa Williams, Courtesy: FOX21 News Reporter Rhea Jha

Before joining The Love Shop, Theresa spent over three decades working as a physical therapist. Surprisingly, she finds parallels between her former profession and her current role.

“You know you’re in the right place when you look forward to coming into work every day… It’s interacting with people,” Williams explained, whether it is aiding in someone’s recovery after a stroke or assisting a customer in finding the perfect gift, both professions require a genuine love for people.

Williams seized the opportunity that arose more than a year ago when she overheard Schuler discussing the possibility of selling the store without a clear successor in mind. Williams eagerly stepped forward, expressing her willingness to take on the challenge.

“Theresa was a miracle… She just has the same heart and she loves people and she wants to do an excellent job,” remarked Schuler.

In the ensuing months, Schuler dedicated herself to mentoring and training Williams for the role. Together, they embarked on trips to markets, forging connections with vendors and immersing Williams in all aspects of the business.

Now, as Schuler passes the torch to Williams, they both know the legacy of The Love Shop is poised to survive. For Schuler, The Love Shop was more than just a business—it was a labor of love, a testament to her unwavering dedication and passion.

“I loved it so much and I was so engaged in it. I wasn’t trying to just make money… Just being here and wanting it to succeed and never thinking that it wouldn’t,” said Schuler.

Schuler revealed that letting go wasn’t easy, admitting to shedding tears, and likening the transition to a child leaving for college—an inevitable yet bittersweet moment. She emphasized the profound lesson that sometimes, loving something means recognizing the right time to let it go.

As she bids farewell to her beloved establishment, her parting words echo the sentiment that has defined her journey: “Love shop, I love you so much!”

Williams has officially assumed her new position as owner, just in time to celebrate love in all its forms this Valentine’s Day.

