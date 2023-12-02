A love of flying: Dover native Vincent Giumenti aims for career flying helicopters

ALLIANCE ‒ Vincent Giumenti, a college athlete and builder of musical instruments, has always had a love for aviation.

Giumenti, 22, a 2019 Dover High School graduate and a senior at the University of Mount Union, knew in high school that he wanted to become a helicopter pilot. So, his parents, Jim and Christine Giumenti, thought he should take an introductory flight before choosing it as a career. They traveled to Lancaster, where he took an hour-long flight with an instructor, who let him try hovering the aircraft.

Dover High School graduate Vincent Giumenti is on the cross-country team at the University of Mount Union.

"I was pretty well hooked on it from that point," he said.

He started taking lessons during his freshman year in college, got his helicopter pilot license in 2022 and earned his commercial license in October. When he graduates from Mount Union in the spring, he hopes to find a job flying helicopters.

Vincent Giumenti and his helicopter.

He already has some experience flying. At the end of his freshman year, he accompanied his instructor, Daniel Boone, to Oregon to pick up Boone's helicopter, which was having some work done on it. They flew the helicopter back to Ohio, taking time to fly over Mount Rushmore and along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Chicago. He describes the experience as "pretty cool."

He has also taken his parents flying several times in the the Dover-New Philadelphia area.

Future plans

He aims to get a job next summer doing rice pollination in Texas. He said it's kind of an obscure job, but a job someone can get with a low amount of flying time as a pilot. It will help him build up his flying time so he can get better jobs down the road.

His ultimate goal is fighting wildfires from a helicopter. However, that job requires between 1,500 and 2,000 hours of flying time. He has also considered doing utility work or becoming a helicopter flight instructor.

What does he like about flying helicopters?

"I've always liked the outdoors. I don't really like the idea of having to be inside all the time for work, I guess. Getting to fly around and see all the stuff from the sky is pretty cool," Giumenti said.

Cross country runner

He is studying mechanical engineering at Mount Union, but the school's cross country program also drew him there.

Vincent Giumenti

He is a two-time National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) cross country national qualifier, one-time NCAA Indoor Track and Field national qualifier, two-time Ohio Athletic Conference Champion, school record holder in the Distance Medley Relay, a United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honoree, along with being a two-time All-OAC Academic honoree.

After graduating from high school, he took a year off to work before enrolling at Mount Union. "One of the main reasons I wanted to go back to school was because I started to miss running a little bit," he said.

He has competed in meets in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Michigan. He and his teammates run about 60 miles a week to stay in shape for the competitions.

Building musical instruments

One of his more interesting college assignments was to build a musical instrument as a final project for a class. They had to build an instrument spending no more than $10. Giumenti chose to build an upright bass, the instrument he played when he was in the Dover orchestra from the sixth grade through high school.

He said the instrument turned out well. "We were able to play a song. It was a little rough, but you could kind of tell what it was. We performed at the Mount Union scholar day last year, so there were quite a few people there," he said.

Giumenti said he isn't sure yet what he will do with his mechanical engineering degree. Since fighting wildfires is a seasonal occupation, he thought he might find a seasonal engineering job in the off season.

He is also considering becoming a test pilot for a helicopter manufacturer, "so hopefully the engineering would come in there somewhere."

