'Love for gardening': UC Master Gardeners Winter Series Workshop begins

Jan. 22—Despite the rainy conditions on Saturday, the University of California Master Gardeners opened their local Winter Series UC Master Gardener Learning Garden three-part workshop to provide knowledge on the winter crop growing season and offer gardening advice for anyone looking to hit their backyards this spring.

Part one covered three topics, according to UC Master Gardener Assistant Terri Hutton. It started with building raised gardens and how to correctly conduct hot, cold and worm composting, Hutton said.

Compost, which is a mixture of ingredients used as plant fertilizer to improve soil properties, can really be aided by using worms at the top of the compost to help churn the fertilizer, Hutton said.

"It speeds up the composting but you have to like worms," Hutton said.

Hutton said the worms do most of the work and should be kept at a warm temperature near the top of the compost barrel.

Most of the compost and fertilizer helps grow winter crops like snap peas, carrots and strawberries, to name a few, Hutton said.

During the opening workshop, Hutton also referenced a demonstration on bare root fruit trees taught by a UC Master Gardener, also known as a local resident who goes through a six-week training with principles taught by UC Agriculture professors.

Jan Kendle, a UC Master Gardener adviser, said individuals who make the best master gardeners are ones with an "enthusiasm and love for gardening."

"Our mission is to answer homeowner questions based on UC research," Kendle said. "We get trained by the best so we can give the best and correct answers."

Once an individual becomes a master gardener there are several field and office hours to fulfill at several locations, including at the learning garden workshops.

Basically a master gardener is answering questions from other gardeners, Kendle said.

"The best thing is you hang with people that have the same love of plants," Kendle said.

Kendle said the next open master gardener training is 2025, adding that it meets once a week for four hours, typically on Wednesdays.

Kendle will be the guest speaker at the second Winter Series Learning Garden Workshop scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19 at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Gate 7 location in Yuba City. Kendle will be speaking on organic gardening.

The last in the three-part series starts at 9 a.m. on March 16 and it will cover the tomato. The following month, on April 13, Kendle said a plant sale will take place at 142 Garden Highway in Yuba City. It's the organization's annual fundraiser where tomatoes, succulents and lemon cucumbers are sold.

Kendle said the public is encouraged to attend as the proceeds from the sale will help to build a greenhouse at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.