Love Gorgie Farm forced to close again over rising costs

One of the last urban farms in Scotland is set to close over rising costs and lack of funding, just three years after it was saved from collapse.

Love Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh, which gives volunteering opportunities to disadvantaged young people and adults, will close its doors on 7 February.

The charity, Love Learning, took over the farm after it went into liquidation in 2019.

Love Learning said it had "tried everything" to avoid this situation.

The charity's CEO, Lynn Bell, told BBC Scotland: "When we took over the farm we were told by the administrators that City of Edinburgh Council gives £100,000 a year and had been doing so in the farm's 40 year history.

"But when we took it over we kept asking the council when it was going to open its grant so we could apply but it never did.

"Also, just weeks after we officially opened the Covid lockdown began and now the cost of living crisis has hit, and we just can't do it alone."

Love Learning said Energy bills for the three-acre farm rose from £17,000 for 18 months to £27,000 for just eight months.

The farm has about 50 livestock and 50 pets, including sheep, pigs, ducks, geese and chickens and a number of smaller animals including snakes and lizards.

There are 30 staff at the farm and many more volunteers. There are also allotments on the site.

Ms Bell said Love Learning was now propping up the farm with £20,000 a month.

"I hope a developer doesn't build houses on it but we had absolutely no choice and cannot renew the lease," she said.

"We have been appealing to the council for two years and we also did a feasibility study seven months ago and sent it to them but they didn't respond.

"We've tried everything. I want to publicly apologise for not being able to make it work and to say I am sorry.

"I feel like failure and there have been a lot of tears."

The farm previously went into liquidation in November 2019. Crowdfunding brought in £100,000 and Love Learning reopened it in 2020.

All the animals will now be rehomed in sanctuaries or on other farms.

Ms Bell said: "The support for Gorgie Farm from the public has been tremendous, and I would like to thank every single person who has supported the Farm over the last few years.

"Gorgie Farm is unique, and it has the potential to deliver so much for so many."

City of Edinburgh Council has been contacted for comment.