We love Gravity weighted blankets, and right now you can score one for a major price cut

We think the Gravity Blanket feels like a hug—and right now you can pick one up for a discount.

October is here and that means many things: Candy, spooky decorations and cool fall nights. If you're looking for something cozy as we enter the month, we have a deal for you: Gravity Blankets makes some of the best weighted blankets and robes we've ever tried, and right now you can get them for a serious double discount.

The brand is letting shoppers save big on its inventory of weighted bathrobes, sleep masks and blankets with sitewide savings of at least 20%. You can also use the coupon code FALL15 to get an additional 15% off select prices, even ones that are already reduced.

A great place to start the Gravity weighted blanket, which we ranked as our favorite weighted blanket of all time. The blanket is currently on sale starting at $156 for the twin size, a 20% discount from its list price of $195. With the FALL15 coupon code, that price goes down even further to $132.60. We adored this internet-loved pick for its even weight distribution, which provided a comforting amount of pressure that didn't make us claustrophobic. We also couldn’t get enough of the luxurious feel of the velvet cover, which kept us feeling nice and cozy. The cherry on top was that the blankets are also machine washable, truly making them stand out from its competitors and far less of a pain to keep clean.

We loved Gravity Blanket for its high quality construction that prevents the blanket from shifting within its cover overnight.

If you need something warm to wrap yourself in after a shower, there's the Gravity x Modernist weighted robe available with the coupon code FALL15 for $88.40—a 32% discount from its list price of $130. We liked the robe's lighter weight and the feeling it inspired of, as our tester said, a "never-ending hug." Unlike the heavier blankets, this robe weighs just 3 pounds, with a weighted collar combined with a plush, polyester fleece that our tester found both soft and fluffy. It also features two deep pockets for smartphones, snacks, a TV remote or anything else you might need for a de-stressing session. While we wish the balance of the robe was a bit better (the collar is the only weighted feature of the robe), we certainly think it's worth the buy.

If you want to add some weighted comfort into your life, Gravity might be just what you're looking for. With the current coupon code on top of the sale prices, now's as good a time as any to make your lazy days all the comfier.

