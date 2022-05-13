A Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE) insider increased their holdings by 4.8% last year

Looking at Love Group Global Ltd's (ASX:LVE ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Love Group Global Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder Michael Ye made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$89k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.14 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.081. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Michael Ye was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Michael Ye bought 1.20m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.13. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Love Group Global Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Love Group Global insiders own about AU$1.8m worth of shares (which is 55% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Love Group Global Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Love Group Global shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Love Group Global insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Love Group Global is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

