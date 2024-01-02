'I love you to the Moon and back': Tributes to boy stabbed to death on New Year's Eve

Harry Pitman's sister said in her trubite: 'I love you to the moon and back'

The devastated sister of 16-year-old Harry Pitman, who was stabbed to death on Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve, has paid tribute to him.

Releasing fresh images of him growing up, 19-year-old Tayla, wrote on Tik Tok: “I love you H, more than you could ever imagine.

“I just want you to come home. I’m so sorry my sweet boy, I love you to the moon and back.”

The tribute came as a 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder was bailed by police pending further enquiries.

Harry Pitman was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve

Harry had travelled from his home in Tottenham and met up with friends to watch fireworks from the vantage point above Camden Town when he was attacked shortly before midnight.

Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

It is estimated that tens of thousands of people were on and around Primrose Hill on Sunday night, and detectives have appealed for witnesses, especially those who might have mobile phone footage, to contact them.

Some of those present described chaotic scenes as the police struggled through the crowds to reach the teenager.

Harry's sister said the 16-year-old 'always stood up for what is right'

His family said he had dreamed of joining the Army, and described him as “mischievous and cheeky” but without a bad bone in his body.

Tayla said: “He always stood up for what is right. I hope whoever has done this knows they haven’t just taken a life, they’ve destroyed a whole family and community. I hope that thought eats away at them for the rest of their life.”

Harry’s murder took the tally of teenagers killed in London last year to 22. He was a Tottenham Hotspur fan, and attended St Thomas More secondary school in Wood Green.

Harry was one of 22 teenagers killed in London last year

Det Chief Insp Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“He was a young man with the rest of his life ahead of him. His family are understandably devastated, and specially trained officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss.

“A dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish the events that led to such a senseless act of violence. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are carrying out a forensic examination of the scene.

“We know Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill, where they had gathered to celebrate the new year. It is here where we believe Harry became involved in an altercation with devastating consequences.

“Primrose Hill was very busy at the time, and I believe there are people who witnessed the incident who have not yet spoken to police. It is vital that we build a clear picture of the moments leading up to, and immediately after, Harry’s murder, and I need anyone with information about the altercation or the attack to contact us immediately.”

