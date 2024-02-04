Love in the halls of justice: Marion County to officiate marriages on Valentine’s Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marion County Justice Court is celebrating its second annual ‘Day of Love’ by officiating marriages this Valentine’s Day, Justice of the Peace Justin Kidd announced Friday.

Couples should expect the courtroom to be amply decorated with balloon hearts, turtledoves, and butterflies, the county added.

Additionally, the court will also offer bouquets and boutonnieres for couples to borrow, provide cupcakes and clerks will even play the “Wedding March” for anyone who requests it.

Judge Kidd and the Marion County Justice Court perform marriages throughout the year with more than 170 ceremonies held this year so far. According to the Justice Court, many couples choose Valentine’s Day for their ceremony to make their anniversary extra memorable. Another popular day is Halloween, when some couples – and even Judge Kidd – dress in costume.

Judge Kidd performs marriages in English and Spanish, the court added.

“This court is here to serve our entire community,” said Kidd, “Spanish language wedding ceremonies make the courthouse accessible to people who have not always felt welcome in our court system.”

The court has a limited number of slots for the Valentine’s Day. Interested couples will need to get a marriage license from their county clerk and call 503-576-7200 to schedule an appointment.

