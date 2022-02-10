Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Deliveroo Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE: LIFE) (OTCQB: WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that it has further expanded its product offering, via Deliveroo, across 6 additional areas in London and Manchester.

With the success of the Pilot virtual store on www.deliveroo.co.uk, the Company has now expanded its product offering with Deliveroo, and Love Hemp products will now be available across 5 boroughs of London, as well as in Manchester.

Tony Calamita, CEO of Love Hemp Group, said: "Having completed the successful launch and pilot virtual store on Deliveroo we have now been able to expand that offering to a wider jurisdiction. This allows customers to be able to purchase our products in a "just in time" manner but most importantly it continues to expand our brand awareness and visibility across another channel of distribution."

-ENDS-

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:

Love Hemp Group Andrew Male

Chairman & Director +44 (0) 7926 397 675 andrew.male@lovehempgroup.com Financial Advisor Rupert Fane H&P Advisory Limited +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 rf@hannam.partners AQSE Corporate Adviser Mark Anwyl Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 ma@peterhousecap.com Financial PR Tim Blythe/Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell Blytheweigh +44 (0) 207 138 3204 lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE: LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Story continues

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC