'We love him': Biden's hometown of Scranton highlights his earthy appeal

The Scranton store where a young Joe Biden used to buy his candy is still in operation today, a stone’s throw from the wood-slatted house where the presidential candidate grew up.

It’s called Hank’s Hoagies now, in honor of the idiosyncratic Pennsylvania term for a sandwich on a long bread roll, and almost 70 years since Biden left Scranton, his presence lives on – in the form of a lifesize cardboard cut out lurking behind the store’s front door.

“We love him,” Tom Owens, the owner of Hanks, said by way of explanation. “He’s a great guy. I think he’d be a great president.”

Biden’s dream of becoming president had looked to be over at the end of February. The 77-year-old had lost, by some distance, the first three states of the Democratic primary, was running out of money, and had sagged badly in the polls.

Yet Biden won South Carolina, the fourth state to vote, on 6 March with a surprisingly strong showing. Even so, few predicted what came next.

Biden won 10 out of the next 14 states, on Super Tuesday picking up more delegates than anyone else. On the less super, but still delegate-heavy, Tuesday that followed, Biden won four out of six states and established a delegate lead that looks unassailable.

Speaking after his first big win, Biden seemed as surprised as anyone, and not just because an anti-dairy protester had rushed him on the stage.

“They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing!” Biden told his supporters in Los Angeles.

“To those who’ve [been] knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign,” he said. “Just a few days ago the press and the pundits had declared the campaign dead.”

Biden wasn’t exaggerating. The influential, and frequently accurate, US polling site FiveThirtyEight had given Biden just a one in 12 chance of winning the nomination outright. Bernie Sanders was considered the most likely nominee – but not any more.

Media coverage has shifted from talk of a contested convention, where neither Biden nor Sanders have enough delegates to win the nomination, to whom Biden will pick as his running mate and what a Biden-Trump election will look like. Meanwhile, the ashes of Sanders’ campaign are being sifted through to work out what went wrong.

Super Tuesday not only handed back Biden the frontrunner status he held for much of 2019 – it handed him a big pot of money, too. His campaign said it had raked in $22m in the five days following that vote, a colossal amount considering it took Biden three months to raise $23.2m at the end of 2019.

Biden’s surge has little to do with Pennsylvania, which only votes on 28 April, and much more to do with his strong support among African Americans in the south. Nevertheless, Biden’s perceived earthy nature, which his Scranton childhood symbolizes, is a big selling point for voters hoping he could win back midwest states from Donald Trump in November.

“He’s an honest guy, the kind of guy you respect, which we seem to be lacking a little bit in our leadership now,” Owens said. “He’s down to earth. I think he’d be a great president.”

Biden is never shy of leaning into his Scranton background, having visited the city frequently while campaigning for Barack Obama, and Owens said Biden’s place of birth was visible in his persona.

“There’s a lot of blue collar people here. We talk a lot here. We know he has a tendency sometimes to maybe go on a little too much – that would be from living around here,” Owens said.

It is, in part, Biden’s talking that has been a major weakness. He turned in a series of lackluster debate performances through the end of 2019 and into 2020, sometimes stumbling over his words and at times looking like a relic of a bygone era.