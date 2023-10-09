‘I love him a lot, wherever he is’; Family remembers man stabbed to death in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - The family of a man stabbed to death in downtown Seattle last week is now sharing the moments that led up to the deadly attack.

On Sept. 29, 52-year-old Juan Gonzalez was out for a walk with his family, ready to board the bus at Second Ave Ext S and Jackson St, when two men tried to rob him and his brother.

Gonzalez's son Oscar says they demanded money and his belongings, but Gonzalez refused. The suspects then stabbed him several times.

The last time Juan was seen was on an ambulance, hurt but alert.

Juan and Oscar arrived in Seattle last month in search of work.

"This week, we were thinking of leaving," Oscar told FOX 13 News.

The 31-year-old says they would’ve been on their way to Yakima this week to work in the fields. Those plans stalled after a trip to downtown Seattle on Sept. 29.

Wanting to explore the city, Juan, his brother and his son ended up at Second and Jackson, walking into nearby businesses.

"They wanted to rob my dad," Oscar explained.

It was when they were waiting for the bus to arrive so they could go home, that they were attacked. Oscar says in his wallet, his dad had the hard-earned money of two days' work, and was not the type to give in.

He was down the block when he heard the commotion.

"It looked like a stab wound in the chest," Oscar recalled.

Juan was stabbed several times. Oscar says he called 911 and tried to help his father. The two suspects ran off.

"He was still fine," Oscar said, "it didn't look like he was seriously injured."

Oscar says the last time he saw his father was when he was put in the ambulance—still alive but in bad shape. For the next few hours, he called trying to figure out where he was taken. The next day he went to four different hospitals, but received no answers.

"That's when I realized that my dad had passed away," Oscar said.

It wasn’t until Monday, when Oscar stopped at the Mexican Consulate, pleading for help, that they told him his 52-year-old father died.

"I love him a lot, wherever he is," said Oscar.

His cousin Julian says the loss is incomprehensible—Juan was a provider for his family in Mexico, but more importantly, a loving father and grandfather.

The two are torn, but are now urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings as this is a very busy and concerning area, with encampments and open air drug use.

"Keep watch more, more than anything," said Oscar.

The family is raising funds online to lay Juan to rest and return his remains to Mexico.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app. Anonymous tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest will be rewarded $1000 cash.

If you wish to speak with a detective, call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes Tipline at (206) 233-5000.