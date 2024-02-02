Love Island airs hilarious facemask scene for two Islanders

Love Island: All Stars spoilers follow.

Tonight's (February 2) episode of Love Island: All Stars aired a humorous face mask moment for Islanders Toby Aromolaran and Chris Taylor.

Following Toby's shock decision to recouple with Georgia Steel instead of continuing his relationship with Arabella Chi, the pair decided to discuss the previous evening's events while having an impromptu pamper session.

Sitting down for a catch-up as the girls left the villa for a cocktail catch-up, Toby and Chris donned sheet masks (complete with cucumbers on their eyes) before sharing their thoughts on where Georgia S's head may be at.

Chris explained that the boys had made "fair points" about whether or not Georgia had given any indication of her feelings prior to the recoupling.

ITV

"This girl didn't have a clue I was going to pick her," Toby insisted, adding that he could see Georgia was "content" with Callum but wanted to be true to himself.

"Content doesn't equal happiness," Chris replied.

Viewers were left bemused at the pair's pamper session, with one person writing on Twitter/X: "Jesus! Jumped out of my skin at these face mask," while others noticed Chris was still strolling around the villa wearing his face mask later in the day.

Elsewhere on the show, the villa reacted to Toby's shock decision – with Georgia S and Callum clashing over their responses to the recoupling.

ITV

Later that night, the pair sat down to discuss where their relationship stood, with things getting heated between them as Georgia insisted she had been moved by Toby sharing his feelings.

"I'm, like, so confused," Georgia said, adding that Toby's speech at the fire-pit had changed the situation for her.

"You can figure it out but I'm not sitting around waiting to pick up the pieces," Callum replied. "And that's where I'm at."

Love Island: All Stars airs at 9pm on ITV2, ITVX & STV.

