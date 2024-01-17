Is this the moment Jake Cornish decided to quit Love Island All Stars?

What did you miss?

Love Island All Stars fans have predicted they have spotted the moment that Jake Cornish decided to quit the ITV show.

Initially people had suspected it was because the reality star had been paired up with his ex Liberty Poole - who famously dumped him days before the final in season seven because of his treatment of her. After Tuesday's episode, viewers were convinced of the specific moment that sparked the star to quit the show.

Liberty and Jake were put together on Love Island All Stars by the public. (ITV)

In a Love Island game in front of all the islanders, Liberty was asked: "Which islander of the opposite sex gives you the ick and why?" The Dancing on Ice star had no qualms being honest about her answer as she referred to her ex. Jake scoffed when his ex was asked the question.

"I've got to say Jake," she said. Then she explained what it was about her ex Jake that gave her the ick. She told the group: "I think the foot fetish."

In response, Jake shook his head. He said: "It got blown well out of proportion." All of the islanders were left giggling over the hilarious but awkward moment that played out in the game.

Viewers at home were left in hysterics over the moment and many were sure that this was the moment that Jake decided to quit the villa. Among the comments, one wrote: "He deffo left cause of the foot fetish comment."

"I think Jake left because lib exposed his foot fetish," another added. "Ohhh so he quit because Liberty exposed his foot fetish! makes sense."

"Lib calling jakes foot fetish an ick in front of everyone I see why he left," more people added to the conversation. "The foot fetish comment definitely tipped Jake over the edge… I already thought he left because he didn’t wanna get pied twice."

Liberty and Jake were first a couple on season seven of Love Island. (ITV)

Many were amused by the foot fetish comments resurfacing in Love Island All Stars. "Forgot that man had a foot fetish just brought back bad memories. Love Island." Another added: "Not Liberty mentioning his foot fetish omg."

It has been three years since Love Island viewers were stunned when Jake filmed the toe sucking dare after he admitted he had a foot fetish. During the challenge at the time, Toby Aromolaran was dared to suck fellow islander Kaz Kamwi's toes.

Back on his first appearance in Love Island in 2021, Jake shared his love for feet in his VT. He described his type, saying: "Blonde, blue eyes, little feet - love little feet - little white toes. I like sucking toes!" Liberty and Jake hadn't spoken since their split on the show.

Ahead of Love Island All Stars, Jake said there was "no bad blood" between them. He told ITV of their split: "We never ended with any bad blood between us and everything happens for a reason. We just become two different people in the end."

Liberty hadn't spoken to Jake for three years since their split on Love Island. (ITV)

Liberty and Jake had a candid chat about being brought together on Love Island All Stars. She told him: "I personally feel, maybe you’ve just been doing your thing, but I do feel you have been avoiding me a bit and I don’t want it to be like that."

Responding positively, Jake said there was "no bad blood" between them. He said: "There's no bad blood. We’ve moved on - I wanna talk to you because you're good fun."

Liberty told him: "Maybe a good friendship could come out of this." Jake agreed saying they could see how it goes on the show - but then later dramatically quits the show.

