Love Island: When does the All Stars series finish and is there a Casa Amor twist this year?

Love Island All Stars has taken an unexpected steamy twist, with some unlikely faces locking lips.

One unexpected couple enjoyed a kiss in Monday night's episode that is set to get tongues wagging over the longevity of the current pairs coupled up in the South African villa.

Already we have seen some new arrivals and some leaving the villa but it was a new game that got everyone talking. The islanders were faced with Snog, Marry, Pie and contestant Kaz Kamwi did not hesitate with her turn, opting to smooch a surprised looking Anton.

Kaz said of the impromptu kiss: "I chose to kiss this guy, because, to be honest, I've kissed about five of you."

To that, Anton quipped: "Does it leave you wanting more?"

Kaz joked back: "Does it leave me wanting more? We'll see."

But what happens next with the steamy series and what can we expect to come up soon in what is proving to be a super popular series, with the largest audience since 2022.

When is the Love Island All Stars final?

ITV2 has not confirmed an official end date to the series yet. But what we do know is that the All Stars series is scheduled to be on for five weeks, meaning we can expect the final to be on ITV2 around mid February.

Will there be a Casa Amor this time around?

Disappointingly the answer is no, not for this year – and that is because producers wanted to be one step ahead of those who went forward for the show this year. It was revealed before the season aired that bosses had scrapped Casa Amor for the All Stars version believing it to be too predictable.

Love Island’s executive producer, Mike Spencer, told the Mirror: "We have got to be reactive. These islanders have done it all before so we have to be one step ahead of them. This gives us the chance to shake it up and bring new islanders into the mix in new ways.

"Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five-week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up.

"I think you don’t need the element of bringing a massive influx of new islanders in. That is good for an eight-week run but you don’t need it for this. This is going to be more intense and people will fall for each other quicker."