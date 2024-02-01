Love Island fans confused by Georgia S's reaction to Joanna in All Stars villa

Love Island fans have been left confused over the relationship between Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides after Joanna entered the All Stars villa.

The pair, who appeared on the fourth and fifth seasons of the show, have been friends for the past few years and have regularly commented on each other’s social media posts, but they curiously didn't interact with each other as Joanna entered the villa as a bombshell.

The meeting, and lack of interaction, caught the attention of some viewers, with one fan writing on X/Twitter: “Seriously I need to know what happened between Joanna and Georgia S. SPILL THE TEA #LoveIsland.”

“Soooo did Joanna and Georgia S fall out or something because aren’t they supposed to be besties…. but it’s crickets from both of them #loveisland,” asked another viewer, with one fan noting that the situation was “weird”.

“I thought Georgia S & Joanna were friends on the outside, so why haven’t [they] been near each other? #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland,” asked another fan, with several posting past clips of the pair together to question if they were still friends.

The All Stars series contestants from past seasons as they seek love for a second time, though it was short lived for Demi Jones and Luis Morrison as they were dumped just eight days into the show.

Despite their brief stint, Demi revealed exclusively to Digital Spy that their exit came as a surprise after they had struck up a bond, saying: “We were actually the only ones who really liked each other.

“So I think it was such a shock for all the islanders, as well as ourselves, that we were dumped. Everyone was saying, 'Oh Dems, you and Luis, you really like each other. You're going to do so well in this competition'. So I think naturally, we were a bit more relaxed.”

