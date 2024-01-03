Love Island star announces pregnancy with baby bump pic

Love Island contestant Rachel Finni is pregnant with her first child.

Three years since appearing in the reality TV villa, she announced her lovely news on Instagram yesterday (January 2) with a clip of the moving baby bump.

This was soundtracked by Louis Armstrong classic 'What a Wonderful World'.

It didn't take long for fans to leave congratulatory messages on her post as a handful of followers wrote: "Wait I just deeped, bubba is cutting shapes so you're about to POP! happy for you", "Aww!!!! Congrats beauty", "Congratulations. You will be an amazing Mum", "So excited for you! You’ll be the best mum!" and "Omg! What! This is amazing! Congratulations!".

At the time of her Love Island elimination, the travel agent admitted she shouldn't have chosen co-star Brad McClelland over Chuggs Wallis in the recoupling after Teddy Soares opted not to pick her.

"I would have picked Chuggs over Brad, knowing what I know now," she said.

"You have to graft to stay in there. I was stupid enough to fall for Brad's graft, because it wasn't genuine. The day after we coupled, he told me to get to know other people. He wasn't interested.

"The second I picked him, he went off to his friends and said, 'I was gutted I wasn't going to see you.' Chuggs would have actually made the effort to get to know me. I went for Brad because he was more physically attractive," Finni added.

Meanwhile, fellow Islanders Jessica Hayes and Kendall Rae Knight are both expecting babies at the minute too.



Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX. Love Island Games will air on Peacock in the US.



