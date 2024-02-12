Love Island: All Stars confirms return of dramatic villa challenge

Love Island: All Stars spoilers follow.

Love Island: All Stars has confirmed the return of the dramatic heart rate challenge, set to feature in tonight's (February 12) episode.

Revealing the challenge to his fellow Islanders, Josh gets a text reading: "Islanders, tonight you will get each other's pulses racing in the All Star Heart Rate Challenge #ForbiddenRizzOnFire #DontSkipABeat."

The iconic challenge sees the islanders dress up in an array of costumes and take turns to perform risqué dances in-front of the opposite sex (who are all wearing heart rate monitors) with the goal of getting their pulses racing.

Results are then read out to the group, with the Islanders made aware of who each contestant had their heart rate raised the most by.

As night falls in the villa, the girls go first with their costumes including Playboy bunnies and cowgirls, before the boys take their turn dressed as American footballers, cowboys, spacemen and devils.

The challenge will certainly set pulses racing, with Arabella telling Sophie after one of the performances: "If that didn't turn you on, Soph, I don't know what will!"

The famous challenge has potential to cause serious drama in the villa, particularly if an Islander's heart rate is raised the most by someone they aren't in a couple with.

This year's All Stars edition could prove to be particularly interesting as former couple Molly Smith and Callum Jones will have to dance for each other, despite the exes both currently pursuing relationships with Tom Clare and Jess Gale.



Will the challenge reignite any feelings for the former couple?

Meanwhile, last night's episode saw twins Jess and Eve separated after Eve and Casey were dumped from the villa following a public vote.

The dumping, which saw the public voting for their favourite couples, took place moments after Casey and Eve had decided to call it quits on their connection after Casey admitted he didn't feel a romantic spark towards his partner.

Love Island: All Stars airs at 9pm on ITV2, ITVX and STV.

