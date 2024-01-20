Love Island: All-Stars confirms season 5 star returning as bombshell

Love Island: All Stars spoilers follow.

Love Island: All Stars has confirmed season five star Arabella Chi as a returning bombshell for the series.

Arabella appeared on the reality show in 2019 as a bombshell, but only lasted a week in the villa before being dumped from the island.

Now, she's back for round two, after being confirmed as the latest entry into the currently airing All Stars series, which features former contestants from the show.



"From the runway to the Hideaway, Arabella is looking for her A-list Islander," confirmed the official Love Island X (formerly Twitter) account.

Arabella's entrance was also teased at the end of last night's (January 19) episode.

As she approached the villa in a VT, she recounted her love life woes to viewers, saying, "I've been fortunate enough to hang out in Hollywood circles, but I've still not found love.

"I might of recently have come out of a relationship but I'm ready to meet the man of my dreams, so get me back in that villa."

She then added, "You get hornier as you get older."

After Arabella's arrival was announced via text to Anton, Georgia H said, "I know Arabella. None of us are safe, absolutely not."

Love Island: All Stars recently aired the dramatic first recoupling of the series.

Newcomer Josh chose Georgia H while Georgia S chose to couple up with Toby.

Kaz chose Luis, who had been hoping to couple up with Demi, and Liberty chose Mitch. Hannah remained with Anton, whilst Demi was left to couple up with Chris.

Love Island: All Stars airs nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm, with Unseen Bits airing on Saturdays.





