Love Island All Stars – live: Liberty and Jake face ‘awkward’ reunion in South Africa villa

Get the personalised water bottles and suitcases on deck – Love Island is back for an all-new all-star edition.

Love Island All Stars is this year’s winter offering of the hit ITV2 dating programme, which sees 12 of the show’s finest past contestants return for a second (or third) chance at a villa romance.

Late last year, across the pond, Love Island Games also united former stars of the international Love Island universe – however, the series did not air in the UK, despite including several contestants from former British seasons taking part.

Maya Jama is back leading proceedings, having succeeded Laura Whitmore as host last January, alongside a line-up of islanders including Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Liberty Poole, Mitchel Taylor.

However, not everything is the same as it has been in recent seasons, with claims that the infamous secret house, Casa Amor, will not feature in the All Stars run of the show.

Key points

Love Island’s favourite couple is back... Kaz and Liberty

22:03 , Tom Murray

Fans are already delighted at one Love Island reunion in particular: Kaz and Liberty. The villa besties are back, spawning some excellent reactions on Twitter.

kaz and liberty acting like they weren’t texting before entering the villa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/E3ULvOtN4n — 𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢♕ (@malimuir) January 15, 2024

hoping kaz will make sure liberty goes nowhere near jake again 🤞🏻🤞🏻 #loveisland #loveislandallstars pic.twitter.com/0x8ZbjJh5S — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) January 15, 2024

i missed liberty and kaz’s gossip sessions so much omg #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MzmCAqO7d4 — ً skye ᥫ᭡ YES, AND? 💋 (@iminurveins) January 15, 2024

Kaz and Liberty running to each other is a vibe #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LQ0WVNhFWu — Ameera (@akc05_) January 15, 2024

Watch: Jake and Liberty reunite after Season 7 split

21:58 , Tom Murray

Toby’s feelings are hurt

21:56 , Tom Murray

Georgia picked Anton as the boy she fancies most and even she doesn’t seem to know why. “If you’d have picked me, I’d have been buzzing,” she tells a somewhat baffled Toby, who was expecting Georgia to be standing by his side.

There’s definitely a vibe here though... “How good would it be to have a cuddle,” Georgia asks Toby who iceily responds: “Why don’t you cuddle Anton then?”

The girls pick the boys... or do they?

21:48 , Tom Murray

The mind games have officially begun as Maya Jama makes the female contestants pick the male contestants they fancy the most.

“Girlies, in a minute I am going to ask you to stand next to the boy that you fancy the most,” she explains. “It doesn’t matter if more than one of you stands next to the same boy but you have to make your decision right now. Off you go.”

Georgia picks Scotsman Anton while Liberty chooses Messy Mitch. Meanwhile, Jake and Toby are left on their ones.

However... Jama then reveals that the choices were pointless as the couples are in fact up to the general public.

Worth a go: Anton tries it on with Maya Jama

21:42 , Tom Murray

As the hostess with mostess sits down to great the contestants, Anton reaches into his pocket and pulls out some breath-freshening spray. He’s quickly shut down by Jama, though. Worth a pop, I suppose.

Bravo viewers – best reactions to Liberty and Jake’s reunion

21:22 , Tom Murray

Sometimes you’ve just got to give it to Twitter/X, don’t you? Some fantastic reactions rolling in to that cringeworthy reunion between Jake and Liberty.

Liberty: “if I was to see him (Jake) again…”



Everyone at home: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lsz6Qaeuvu — Tom (@tommtthw) January 15, 2024

liberty’s smile fading when she noticed it was jake 😭 free her #loveisland pic.twitter.com/wb39oTuYKA — m’ (@03683m) January 15, 2024

The producers are going to hell for puting liberty and Jake in the same villa #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/eMe0I2ybcH — kan kan uma (@adriannnaaaxx) January 15, 2024

Awkward... Liberty and Jake reunited

21:18 , Tom Murray

The first two boys to enter the villa are Jake and Chris – lucky Liberty!

Jake and Liberty were day one Islanders on Love Island season seven in 2021. They coupled up on the first day, and remained together for the majority of the season until Liberty broke things off ahead of the final.

“Well this is a fantastic start isn’t it, you’re going to have to have it out,” jokes Chris.

Liberty then reveals she and Jake haven’t spoken in two years. Thankfully, the reunion is interrupted by the arrival of Liberty’s best friend Kaz who enters the Villa with Mitchel.

'Cheers to being the first blonde bombshells’

21:10 , Tom Murray

Hannah and Liberty are the first to enter the newly revamped Villa and toast to being the “first blonde bombshells”.

It’s not long before they’re joined by some familiar faces...

Liberty and Hannah on ‘Love Island All Stars’ (ITV)

20:30 , Nicole Vassell

Grab your snacks, folks – only 30 minutes until the very first Love Island All Stars kicks off!

What does the Love Island All Stars villa look like?

19:40 , Nicole Vassell

Have a peek at the gold-themed house here...

What has Maya Jama worked on before?

18:40 , Nicole Vassell

Maya Jama might be synonymous with Love Island now, only a year into the job, but she’s had plenty of gigs on her way to the villa.

During the latter half of the 2010s, Jama hosted the 2017 Pre-Brit Awards Party, co-presented the Saturday night game show Cannonball on ITV with Andrew Flintoff and others, appeared as a guest on Loose Women, and became the youngest person, at 23, to co-host the MOBO Awards on Channel 5 with fellow presenter Marvin Humes.

She also co-presented the first series of The Circle on Channel 4 with Alice Levine, and had a presenting gig on Stand Up to Cancer.

Jama made a documentary, in 2017, exploring how growing up with a father in prison affects people, which led to a short-lived reunion with her own dad. “I didn’t speak to him again after that,” she told The Guardian in 2020.

In recent years, Jama has also presented BBC One’s Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer and the channel’s New Year’s Eve programme The Big New Year’s In. In January 2021, the BBC announced that Jama would be the new presenter of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, replacing former presenter Stacey Dooley, and in February 2021, Jama appeared as a celebrity guest judge during the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Later that year, it was announced that Jama would be the host of Simon Cowell’s new music competition gameshow Walk the Line.

What is season 5 favourite Chris Taylor looking for now?

17:40 , Nicole Vassell

Chris may have spent just 15 days in the villa in 2019, but he became an unexpected favourite among fans. This was despite being unlucky in love – in Chris’s own words, he “managed to get pied six times in 15 days, which has got to be a world record”.

Now 33, Chris is returning to the villa with a more mature approach. “I am 33 now and getting on a bit – I am getting ear hair!” he said. “It would be nice to have a girl to keep my ears trimmed for me! It would be good to find a girl who I can co-parent my dog with.”

Chris Taylor (ITV)

What is the prize for winning Love Island?

16:41 , Nicole Vassell

In regular Love Island seasons, the couple that finishes in first place wins £50,000 between them.

However, what the Love Island All Stars stand to gain at the end of the competition is still yet to be confirmed. But with the social media ban lifted for this season, maybe an increase in Instagram, X and TikTok followers will be enough of a prize!

What happened between Liberty and Jake on season 7?

15:40 , Nicole Vassell

Ah, don’t you just hate it when you run into your ex on holiday, in your swimwear, in front of millions of viewers?

Sadly for Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, this exact scenario awaits them on Love Island All Stars, as they’ll be reuniting two-and-a-half years after meeting in the villa.

Though they coupled up on the very first day of the 2021 season, Jiberty’s story was a bumpy one, going from becoming official girlfriend-and-boyfriend one week, to eventually breaking things off and choosing to leave the competition just before the final.

With Liberty’s best friend and fellow season 7 alumnus Kaz Kamwi also joining the cast, it’ll be a big homecoming for all – but will sparks fly between our former lovers once again?

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish from Love Island season 7 (2021) (ITV)

Which contestants have the longest gap between their season and All Stars?

14:40 , Nicole Vassell

While some Islanders were last on our screens mere months ago (looking at you, Mitch), others are bona fide veterans who haven’t graced the villa in nearly a decade.

Both Hannah Elizabeth and Luis Morrison are making their Love Island returns in this All Star season, for the first time since season 1 in 2015.

Do they still have the same pulling skills that made them iconic back in the Island’s fledgling days? Only time will tell...

Hannah Elizabeth and Luis Morrison from Love Island season 1 (ITV)

Where and when will the launch episode air?

13:46 , Nicole Vassell

To mark its launch, Love Island All Stars will be simulcast for one night only on ITV1 and STV as well as its home channel, ITV2, and ITVX on streaming.

Viewers can tune in at 9pm tonight on either of these platforms to see the romances get underway over in South Africa.

For the rest of the run, fans can watch on ITV2 and ITVX.

WATCH: Love Island’s Iain Stirling hints at ‘favourite’ to win new All Stars

12:40 , Nicole Vassell

The long-time voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, appeared on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, where he let slip his favourite contestant who he hopes will take the crown...

Who won the last season of Love Island?

11:40 , Nicole Vassell

Season 10 of Love Island wrapped up in July and saw Jess Harding and Sammy Root as the eventual winners, leaving with each other’s hearts and £25,000 each.

Sadly, their romance was short-lived; they announced their split three months later, in October.

First look at the Love Island All Stars villa

10:37 , Nicole Vassell

Here’s a glimpse at the not-so-humble abode of the Love Island All Stars cast – complete with gold decor as far as the eyes can see...