Love Island's Casey shuts down chance of Molly and Callum reunion in All Stars

Love Island: All Stars contestant Casey O'Gorman has rejected the idea of former exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones rekindling their relationship on the show.

The reality TV star made a return in the new ITV spin-off series, entering the villa as a bombshell last week. Casey's second time proved to be a short stint though, with him being dumped from the island a week after he arrived, alongside twin Eve, who was coupled up with him.

Taking to TikTok post-exit, Casey gave his verdict on a possible reunion between Molly and Callum, confirming it was "the question he's probably getting the most".

"Coming out of the villa I was so shocked at this because in there you've got no idea what the public are thinking," he admitted. "I get it because Callum is such a loved character, so is Molly, honestly I think they're great.

"However, Tom and Molly are so happy together. Like they're so strong in there, they're such a good couple, you guys don't get to see what happens 24 hours a day and they are amazing together."

Casey added that in his eyes the two exes "are completely done" and knows that this opinion would "break some hearts" as fans continue to vie for a reunion.

"I know everyone is obsessed with them wanting to get back together but it's not going to happen," he said. "They ended for a reason, they're done and plus, personally if my ex was in there and I still had feelings for her, no way could I be in that villa watching them crack on with someone else. Impossible."

Elaborating further on this, Casey added: "The fact that they are in there together watching the other person crack on with someone just shows that they're over each other and it's done."

Casey was also optimistic about the new pairings Molly and Callum now found themselves in. He revealed that "Callum is really happy with Jess" before confirming that "Tom and Molly are really strong as well".

Whilst Casey reckons a reunion between the two is unlikely, there's still a few days left for things to change in the villa. The final of Love Island: All Stars has been confirmed as next Monday (February 19).

Love Island: All Stars airs at 9pm on ITV2, ITVX and STV.

