Love Island's Chris Taylor shares whether he had hopes ex Maura would join All Stars

Love Island All Stars star Chris Taylor has revealed whether he had hopes that ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins would join the cast.

The two both appeared on the 2019 series of the ITV2 dating show, though romance didn't blossom for the pair until after they left the villa. However, it wasn’t to last as they parted ways after six months.

Chris was announced as part of the cast for the upcoming All Stars series this week, and was asked by OK! whether he was worried the show would also bring back Maura.

"I didn't feel anything about it," he said. "Obviously we were together three years ago.

"We had a very cool split and we've been fine since, and we've both moved on," Chris added.

"And I knew she was in a relationship so the odds are she wasn't going to be in there. But it hasn't really concerned me either way really as we've both moved past it."

Speaking further about whether the break-up had affected their friendship, the star admitted that it was "tough" and "does change things".

"Obviously the dynamic's totally changed after you've been in a relationship, and unfortunately, it doesn't go back to how it was before, which is just a sad reality of life," he added.

Ahead of his return to the villa, Chris previously spoke about his reasons for coming back, explaining: "Last time I was only there for 15 days, so I want to do it and enjoy it all again.

"I am 33 now and getting on a bit – I am getting ear hair! It would be nice to have a girl to keep my ears trimmed for me! It would be good to find a girl who I can co-parent my dog with."

Love Island: All Stars launches on Monday, January 15 at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.





