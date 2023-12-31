Love Island's Faye Winter reveals dating plans for 2024

Love Island star Faye Winter has revealed she's looking for love in 2024.

The reality TV star rose to fame appearing on the 2021 series of the hit ITV dating show, making it all the way to the final with ex-boyfriend Teddy Soares.

In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Faye shared that she has plans to start dating in the new year after taking some time for herself.

"I've told everyone, I wanted to be single for a year, it's coming up on the second of January – set your alarms, Faye is coming out of hibernation again," she tells us.

"It'll be a year to the day that I've been a single gal," she adds, joking: "I'm not even sure if I'm going to be at home, I'm going to be out roaming the streets, trying to find a man."

Whilst open to the possibility of finding a new partner, Faye was quick to point out that she's already found the most important companion in her life.

"Bonnie is the most special person in my life," she tells us, speaking of her beloved Golden Retriever whom she adopted with ex-partner Teddy.

Teddy and Faye dated for 18 months after the villa, moving in together and becoming parents to dog Bonnie.

In February this year, Faye shared a statement to her Instagram Stories confirming that they had split, explaining they had "decided to go our separate ways".

Three months later, Faye disclosed that the break-up came about as the two were "in different places" and didn't want the same things out of their relationship.

In July, the reality TV star shut down reports that she was dating fellow Islander Toby Aromolaran, who also appeared on the 2021 series. Faye ruled out any romance with Toby, saying that it "would just be weird" if they dated.

Despite neither sharing a romantic connection, Faye told Digital Spy that the two remain very good friends: "I'm so close to Toby, I talk to Toby all the time."

