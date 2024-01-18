Love Island's Indiyah Polack lands huge presenting role

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack has landed the impressive role of host at this year’s Mobo Awards.

She will co-host the awards, which have previously been presented by stars such as Maya Jama and Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, with comedian and I'm a Celebrity star Babatúndé Aléshé .

Indiyah, who also hosts the Love Island podcast with I'm a Celeb winner Sam Thompson, told BBC Newsbeat: "I feel privileged to be hosting such a big ceremony that's very popular in my culture.

"A lot of people that are going to be watching can obviously relate and will hopefully like me being involved."

Despite the pressure of hosting "such a huge event in front of a massive audience" for the first time, Babatúndé insisted the pair are "fully prepped" and "in a confident position", allowing them to focus more on entertaining the audience.

"I feel like me and Babatúndé, we're fun people anyway," Indiyah added.

"Like, they'll switch on their screens and be like, 'wow, we love Babatúndé and Indiyah'."

The ceremony will take place in Sheffield and nominees include the likes of Central Cee, Raye and J Hus. Stormzy and Little Simz have each received four nominations, more than any other act.

The ceremony will also include performances from Dancehall star Byron Messia, DJ Spoony and two-time Grammy winners Soul II Soul.

"We're doing something that we genuinely enjoy. We love hosting and the kind of music that we're gonna be presenting on the night," Indiyah said.

"You can expect vibes, vibes and more vibes," Babatúndé promised.

The Mobo Awards take place on February 7, 2024 and will air on BBC One.

