Love Island's Tommy Fury opens up on surgery to fix years-long injury

Love Island star Tommy Fury has revealed he has undergone surgery for a years-long injury he has been suffering with in secret.

The boxer, who is engaged to social media star Molly-Mae Hague, posted a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed after putting off the procedure "for years".

Writing on his Instagram page, Tommy said the hand injury, which he sustained in 2019, had left him in "extreme pain" and that during his last camp, he trained "solely with his left hand" until fight night.

"Since 2019 I have been dealing with a hand injury that I've never spoken about/shared online," he began.

"Since my third professional fight, I have been trying to manage this injury, training and fighting through extreme pain which led me to often not being able to use my right hand at all.

"For the last four weeks of my last camp, I trained solely with my left hand until fight night. This morning I underwent the surgery I've been putting off for years as I know this is the only way my hand will heal and that I can move forward with my boxing career. I'm excited for my recovery journey and so ready to be back feeling and giving 100% in 2024."

It came just a day after Tommy and Molly, who met during their time on Love Island, celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Bambi.

In a recent YouTube video, Pretty Little Thing brand ambassador Molly spoke about the prospect of a sibling for their daughter, saying: "Definitely if I'm lucky enough to have more children, I will have more. I will definitely have another," though she also revealed it would not be for a while.

"It's not a secret guys that I found [Bambi's birth] so much harder than expected. I've been very open about the fact that having a baby, nobody could have prepared me for that. You can't even compare your life now to the life you had before. I just think the newborn stage got me so much, it really did. I struggled a lot with the newborn stage."

She said that Tommy wanted four children, but that she disagreed, and that "at a push, she could manage two".

