For the love of libraries: Caitlyn Perry Dial shares commitment to BDL

BRIGHTON — Brighton resident Caitlyn Perry Dial wants her fellow residents to know she's committed to her role as a trustee with the Brighton District Library.

In fact, she's the first candidate to officially register for another term (her second) in November.

Perry Dial was elected in 2020 and has a love for libraries in her blood. She serves as board secretary in Brighton. Her day job is director of development for MSU Libraries. Originally from Waterford, Perry Dial moved to Brighton with her family in 2015.

Her love for libraries relates to the important role they offer as a “third space” for local residents, she said. The library gives people a sense of belonging, where any member of the community is welcome.

Caitlyn Perry Dial

“You can say that libraries are an interest of mine and I believe in their importance as a (community) resource,” Perry Dial said. “It’s not just about books. (In Brighton), we have so many other opportunities for residents.”

Those opportunities include audiobooks, movies and TV shows on DVD, CDs and even borrowable items like musical instruments, household tools, puzzles and even memory care kits. Residents can reserve study and meeting rooms at brightonlibrary.info, and mobile printing services are available, as well.

The Brighton District Library completed its outdoor renovation last fall and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The genealogy room holds one of the largest collections of family and local history in Livingston County, Perry Dial said.

BDL is hoping to create a “maker space” this year, where certain items (like a 3D printer) will be available for in-library use in a dedicated space, Perry Dial added.

A year-end fundraising campaign that netted about $20,000 will help fund the addition.

Perry Dial credits library leadership and her fellow trustees with shepherding the library through internal and external renovations during her first term, including an exterior reading trail. Internal sections of the library were modernized, too.

Perry Dial has already registered to run, she said, to confirm her commitment to the library, even as she's recently taken on another volunteer professional role as president of the Michigan Museums Association. That organization is comprised of museum and library professionals working to advance the state’s museum community through learning, advocacy and other communications.

“It was an easy decision to run again because I love working with my fellow board members on something that I feel really helps the community,” Perry Dial said.

Other trustees with terms expiring Dec. 31 include Jordan Genso, Patrick McDonald and Arla McPeek.

