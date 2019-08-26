'They love the location": Donald Trump says his Florida golf resort may host next year's G-7 summit

BIARRITZ, France – President Donald Trump said Monday his golf resort in Doral, Florida, is a strong contender to host next year’s G-7 summit.

The United States will host next year’s gathering, which brings together leaders of the world’s most industrialized countries.

The host city of the next year’s summit has not been chosen, but Trump said it will probably be held in Miami.

Trump National Doral Miami, a golf resort and hotel, is one of the sites in the running to host the meeting, he said.

“They love the location of the hotel,” Trump said during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at this year’s G-7 gathering in southwest France. “We haven’t found anything else close to competing with it.”

Trump said the golf resort is in a good location because it is near Miami International Airport. “You can be there in a matter of minutes after you land,” he said.

This year’s G-7, which opened Saturday, concludes Monday.

Trump dismissed a question about the ethical concerns of hosting an official event at one of his properties. Trump said he believed being president had personally cost him between $3 billion and $5 billion.

"In my opinion, I’m not going to make any money," Trump said of hosing the meeting in Doral.

