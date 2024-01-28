‘Love Like Louden’ event in Muscatine helps blood supply

The “Love Like Louden” blood drive Saturday in Muscatine was a success, according to a news release.

“We’re still recovering from donations lost due to weather in January, so the additional 55 donations from “Love Like Louden” are coming at just the right time for our region’s blood supply,” said Kirby Winn, manager of public relations for ImpactLife.

Louden Lofgren (ImpactLife)

The event was organized by the family of Louden Lofgren to remember the child they describe as “a loving, energetic, smiling, two-year-old who loved all things in life.” Louden died in 2021 because of bleeding after a routine medical procedure. Louden’s family organized a blood drive later that year, and their efforts to support the region’s blood supply continue.

“Winter weather across our service region has led to a loss of more than 1,000 donations this month due to canceled blood drives and donors who’ve had to miss their appointment because of road conditions,” Winn said. “We are now at a two-day supply for Type O-positive, O-negative, and B-negative red blood cells. All types are used every day, so we want to see donors of every blood type.”

Iowa State Sen. Mark Lofgren, Louden’s grandfather (ImpactLife)

“We are closing in on the end of January’s National Blood Donor Month, and want to invite all eligible donors to help us recover donations lost due to weather,” Winn continued. “To thank donors who give blood during the month of January, ImpactLife is providing all presenting donors a voucher to redeem for the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card, 500 bonus points to use in the Donor Rewards Store, or an equivalent donation to the National Forest Foundation. (Learn more here.)

Donors may find a nearby Donor Center or mobile blood drive by calling 800-747-5401, or schedule online here or with the ImpactLife mobile app.

