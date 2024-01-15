Love Lunches: Grief over son's death spurs Jacksonville-area woman to community service

Matt Watson loved to cook.

And he loved to help people. When he merged those two passions — breaking the rules of the restaurant where he worked by giving leftover food to homeless people outside — he ended up unemployed. But his mother, Belinda Ohmer of Saint Johns, thinks he would approve of her nonprofit's mission.

In September 2019, six months after her son died at 24 in a car accident, Ohmer co-founded Love Lunches to provide meals and toiletries to the disadvantaged in Jacksonville and St. Augustine.

"Of all the jobs he had, the ones he enjoyed the most involved him cooking food for others," she said. "He would have enjoyed cooking food for those less fortunate and enjoy spending time with them and getting to know the people we are serving."

Watson bemoaned the liability issues that likely lead some restaurant owners to "throw food away rather than give it away," she said. "The rules didn’t make sense — trash food rather than feed a human being who was hungry? He really cared about people."

Belinda Ohmer, right, poses with son Matt Watson, from left, and husband Jeff Ohmer. Watson died at 24 in a 2019 auto accident, which led his mother to found a nonprofit called Love Lunches that provides meals and toiletries for the needy.

Love Lunches' first outing was setting up a folding table in Jessie B. Smith Memorial Plaza, a small pocket park in downtown Jacksonville. Ohmer, 50, and her co-founders — husband Jeff Ohmer and friend DeLonda Morton — and other volunteers handed out bag lunches to homeless men and women who walked up and down the adjacent sidewalks.

"We wanted to help more people, so we started driving around downtown Jacksonville on the first Saturday of each month and looked for people who might want food or toiletries," she said.

The downtown Jacksonville outreach continues. In January 2022, Love Lunches also began a partnership with Dining with Dignity, a meal program of Home Again St. Johns, a nonprofit that helps St. Johns County homeless people. On the fourth Saturday or each month, they serve home-cooked meals to about 50 people in Eddie Vickers Park in downtown St. Augustine.

Dining with Dignity coordinator Joe Petrone said he met Morton about 18 months ago when she inquired about Love Lunches taking on nighttime meal service at the park. Since then, they have become an "integral part" of the operation, he said.

"We are ecstatic to have their continued participation and support," he said.

Since they began four years ago, Ohmer and her fellow volunteers have served at least 3,000 meals, including about 1,500 in 2023, and provided as many toiletries in Duval and St. Johns counties. Sometimes they distribute gift cards as well.

In addition to the monthly meal service at the park, Love Lunches has two annual community outreach days. The Day of Giving, on Feb. 19, benefits an area hospital through serving lunches for emergency room staff. And the May 6 Celebration of Life is all about community service projects and fundraising.

At Eddie Vickers Park in St. Augustine, people in need line up for a meal at a monthly event held by the Love Lunches nonprofit.

Additionally the annual Love Lunches Scholarship Fund, established during the COVID-19 pandemic, will give a $1,500 scholarship to a St. Augustine student who is experiencing homelessness or otherwise in need of support.

Ohmer is also a massage therapist who runs a small business called Relaxation Sensation.

'When you lift others, you lift yourself'

"Every time I do something with Love Lunches it helps bring me closer to Matt," she said. "When I am helping with cooking the food, it reminds me of how he liked to cook and it makes me feel like he is there with me. When we are talking with others, it reminds me of how friendly he was and how much he enjoyed people. Doing this work helps fill a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

Ohmer was a recent guest on a weekly Facebook Live gathering called REfresh, created by Donna Orender, founder of the Generation W annual women's conference and several related initiatives. The topic of the day was "feeling good by doing good," Orender said, and Ohmer was a shining example.

"When hit by tragic circumstances, the ability to move forward by translating the pain into help for others is more than for just self-healing, it is a way to help the community around you," Orender said later. "When you lift others, you lift yourself as well, and the focus on making a difference is a tremendously powerful energy that we so benefit from in our communities."

During the Facebook Life gathering, Ohmer said people in the "rat race" should slow down and look at the world around them. "Listen to one another and see who is in need and help," she said. "That's what we need in the world, people caring and being kind to each other."

Her ongoing goal is to serve more meals to more people. She envisions adding a portable hot shower service and, "in a perfect world," a food truck to take the whole operation to different locations.

"Our group wants to help others who are in need, whether it's by providing them a warm meal, a pair of socks, a warm blanket, or anything else they may need to be comfortable," she said. "We want Love Lunches to be an organization that will be a part of a national solution to help end hunger and homelessness."

Belinda Ohmer, front center, and her Love Lunches crew of volunteers gather for a photo at their work site for the 2023 Day of Service, the nonprofit's annual community service event.

Ohmer said she wants her young granddaughter, Watson's daughter, to take up the baton.

"Hopefully we can continue this on for generations, hopefully his daughter will be able to take it up and continue the legacy," she said. "We know there are people out there who are less fortunate than us. We have been blessed with the ability to provide for others, so we do it."

LOVE LUNCHES

To donate, volunteer or get more information, go to love-lunches.com or email LoveLunches@Yahoo.com. Mail donations to 318 Johns Creek Parkway, St. Augustine 32092.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Son's death motivates Jacksonville area woman to form Love Lunches