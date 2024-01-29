Love Mackinac? Take the bridge home with you (no, really)

Mackinac Bridge Authority is back with unique Mighty Mac memorabilia available for purchase: small pieces of vintage steel grating from the deck of Mackinac Bridge.

The famous suspension bridge connecting Mackinac City and St. Ignace opened in 1957 but these little take-home treasures weren't sold until 2021. Now, these steel grate pieces go on sale every couple of months, with the last purchase period in August 2023.

The size of the pieces ranges between 5 inches by 8 inches and 5 inches by 11 inches. Additionally, they may exhibit rusting or have traces of lead paint, requiring customers to sign a liability disclaimer.

Vintage steel deck grating from @MackinacBridge is available for purchase in the administration building while supplies last.

(Size of individual pieces available are shown below) pic.twitter.com/NCyRfowTc0 — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) January 29, 2024

The grating costs $20 apiece with customers limited to buying up to three pieces per person.

To purchase grating pieces, customers must visit the Mackinac Bridge Authority administration building, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, next to the toll booths near Mackinac Bridge. Grating pieces will not be sold online, shipped, reserved, or held for sale.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Bridge authority selling pieces of the Mackinac Bridge again